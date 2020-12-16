Searching for Gods and Demons in SE Asia 2012
Jl. Raya Tebongkang, Singakerta, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
If you're a caffeine freak get ready for some seriously salacious coffee when visiting Ubud. Green School student parent and local entrepreneur, Asher Yaron (he has a coffee bar at the school palapa while you're waiting for your tour) decided to...
Jalan Hanoman, Desa Padang Tegal, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
We were thrilled to find two young modern artists plying their wares in downtown Ubud. With a wry sense of humor, and a style not unlike Basquiat, this is art you can actually afford, and something no one is going to expect you to bring home from...
Br. Padapdapan, Jl.Ke-cagaan, Pejeng, Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Ubud, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Our guide's Mom tried to teach us how to make these simple split palm frond baskets, which cooked up the softest, most succulent rice I've ever had. We made chicken kebabs (mashed chicken and fresh spices), corn fritters, a green jello-like...
Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia
Visiting the newly reopened top level of Borobudur at sunrise is worth everything it takes to get there. I imagine people who scale a mountain feel much the same, and symbolically, the summit of this 8th century Buddhist shrine is the mountaintop....
Sawah, Majaksingi, Kec. Borobudur, Magelang, Jawa Tengah 56553, Indonesia
The resort’s 36 limestone-clad suites were inspired by Borobudur, Java’s famous Buddhist sanctuary two miles away, and face the surrounding rice paddies. Don’t miss the Grain of Rice experience, which starts with a visit to...
Pesinggahan, Dawan, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Balinese consult a calendar for any major life (or death) event, and cremations are no exception. On an auspicious day, it is not uncommon to see tens of families, picnics and ashes of their ancestors in hand, making a pilgrimage to Goa Lawah, or...
Ketewel, Sukawati, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Bali is still a country very much unmechanized. On the southern shore, villages harvest salt from the sea. When it rains to much to allow the salt to dry, they harvest small black volcanic stones, polished by the waves, and sell them to companies...
Abiansemal, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
If you call ahead and make reservations, you can still eat lunch at the "Big Table" with the staff at John Hardy's Jewelry compound outside of Ubud. With a showroom built entirely of bamboo, surrounded by rice fields and a state-of-the-art...
Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
One of the top properties in southern Bali, the Four Seasons at Jimbaran Bay is laid out like a Balinese villagethat tumbles down to the sea. Villas are separated into clusters of 20 to 25 thatched-roof units enclosed by a courtyard wall, making...
