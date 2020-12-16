Where are you going?
Sea and ocean travel

Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Sea and ocean travel is just as exciting as traveling on land. Check out these fabulous cruises and destinations that will make you long for a voyage on the open sea.
Matanuska-Susitna

Anchorage, AK, AK, USA
CRYSTAL CRUISES
In “The Inside Passage,” writer Edward Readicker-Henderson cruised Alaska aboard theCrystal Symphony. In 2012, theCrystal Serenitywill travel to Alaska on its way from Osaka, Japan, to Los Angeles.Prices for the 22-day cruise start...
South Harbour

South Harbour, 00130 Helsinki, Finland
Cruising the Baltic in the middle of summer is an experience not to be forgotten. We had the opportunity to dock in the South Harbor, which is conveniently located within walking distance of the city's center. This is a view looking north toward...
Fly-Cruise to Antarctica

A popular option for those who want to avoid the time and nausea associated with crossing the Drake Passage, fly-cruises to Antarctica feature the best of Antarctic exploration. Passengers fly from Punta Arenas, Chile directly to Frei Station,...
Ha Long Bay

Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Antarctic Peninsula

I have said repeatedly that I have no interest on being on a cruise. The confinement and mode of travel just don’t fit my personality and desires. However there have always been a few exceptions to this statement – Antarctica is one of them....
Budapest in Photos

Budapest, Hungary
Budapest is one of the most beautiful magical places I have been. It reminds me of a less commercialized Paris or Barcelona.
Aruba in Photos

Columbusstraat 10, Oranjestad, Aruba
Oranjestad is a unique blend of old and new that lends a distinctive charm to Aruba’s capital. Pastel-hued Dutch Colonial buildings, vibrant color, and charming shops line the streets. Venture off of the beaten path and into the back streets to...
Hollywood Beach Cruises

1318 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Board a beach cruise in Hollywood beach to tour the famous South Florida landscape. The ship embarks in Hollywood and travels to Dania Beach and Port Everglades, then makes a quick stop in laid-back Fort Lauderdale. Along the way, you will see...
St Petersburg

Vyborgsky District, St Petersburg, Russia

By Nick Marmet

In a palace that dates back to 1820, the Four Seasons St. Petersburg opens this fall. Suites offer terraces that overlook St. Isaac’s Cathedral (by Auguste de Montferrand, the same architect who designed the palace). The hotel has a...

Pape'ete

Ave du Prince Hīnoi, Pape'ete 98713, French Polynesia
There is nothing quite like a Tahitian sunset. Captured here is the outlined grandeur of the Island of Moorea as viewed from Papeete, Tahiti. A part of the Society Islands, Moorea, isn't a big island. About 10 miles across from east to west, it...
Celebrity Equinox

1050 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132, USA
My 10 day voyage on the Celebrity Equinox was my fifth cruise. And yet it was the first time I felt like I had finally found a cruise line that matches the way I live at home: a little more sophisticated. A little more dressed up. A little...
Old Town of Dubrovnik

Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
St. Mark's Square (Piazza San Marco)

Piazza San Marco, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Described by Napoleon as the "Drawing Room of Europe," Venice's principal public square is dominated by Saint Mark's Basilica and the Doge's Palace—as well as its famous pigeons. Wander the framing porticos, have coffee at Quadri or...
Biscayne Bay Sightseeing Cruise

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Even if you’re in Miami for a short amount of time, it’s important to get out on the water. Take a 90-minute sightseeing cruise departing from downtown Miami and you’ll cruise past Brickell Key, Fisher Island, and the stretch known...
Juneau in Photos

During Royal Caribbean’s Caring Discoveries day trip on Juneau-bound cruises, guests play marine biologist, gathering plankton samples and monitoring invasive species. You’ll see humpback whales, too. $160 for adults. 
Drake Passage

Drake Passage
The boat crashes back down onto the water with a boom of a base drum. The constant hum and rumble of the engines provide the melody. Glasses and plates rattle like the percussion section. And occasionally you’ll hear a wave crash against the boat...
Istanbul in Photos

Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
Galapagos National Park

Ecuador
I'm not a cruise guy in any way, and I went into this adventure with trepidation. I worried about all the things one worries about when they consider a cruise. Turns out, I had nothing to worry about. This was one of the most remarkable travel...
