SE asia 2013
Collected by Katie Williams
1 Lê Thánh Tông, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Located in Hanoi’s business district, just two blocks from Tran Quang Khai highway (where it’s a quick 18-mile ride to Noi Bai International Airport), Hilton Hanoi Opera is in demand with the corporate crowd. Built to resemble the...
15 Phố Ngô Quyền, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 010000, Vietnam
A 1901 landmark in Hanoi’s French Quarter, the colonial-style Sofitel Legend Metropole has long been a celebrity magnet, welcoming presidents, ambassadors, and literary and cinematic royalty into its marble lobby. Somerset Maugham...
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
Chocolate Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
A meal at HAVEN if you stay in Siem Reap, Cambodia is an absolute must. Located next to Angkor High School, the food is great, the staff incredibly polite and helpful, and the whole dining experience really enjoyable. Apart from indulging in a...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
34 Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
Buddhist monk on his way on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos. As is the case in many Southeast Asian countries, monks clad in orange robes are a common sight in Laos and make great photography subjects :)
Angkor Thom Angkor Archeological Park, Krong Siem Reap, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
There are really no words to describe the temples here. Every angle is breathtaking and inspiring. Enjoy the buddhas.
Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
Boys playing volleyball in the Tonle Sap River, Kampung Phluk stilt village, Cambodia.
