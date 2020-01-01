Scottsdale: A Desert Wonderland

Scottsdale, Arizona is a toasty wonderland in the Sonoran Desert. This vibrant city welcomes visitors year round and has plenty of activities to keep families, business travelers and weekend getaway takers busy. Whether it's a cocktail on the patio taking in an outstanding Arizona sunset, a day by the pool with your family or a round of golf in the sunshine, Scottsdale always warmly greets visitors with a wealth of options for just about any taste.