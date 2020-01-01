Scotland/Ireland/England
Collected by Arielle Link
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
15 Merrion Row, Dublin, Ireland
O'Donoghue's Bar, which dates back to the eighteenth century, is arguably the most famous pub in Dublin for traditional Irish music. The bar is lively, rammed with a mainly—but by no means exclusively—local crowd, and has a great, welcoming...
St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland
St Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you...
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland
The town of Dingle is by far the most colorful, lively corner in Dingle. The streets are lined with every type of restaurant, bar and shop. Irish music flows through the streets nightly and the people are very welcoming. It is easy to navigate the...
Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 W8WR, Ireland
This castle was erected with an ancient ring-fort, around the early part of the 13th century. It became a strategic fortress during the following turbulent years. It was the property of the Earls of Kildare for nearly 300 years until the rebellion...
Westminster, London SW1A 1AA, UK
The residence and office of Her Majesty The Queen, Buckingham Palace is one of the few working palaces of the world. It is used by the Queen to entertain guests of State. However, a portion of the Palace is open to the public. This includes rooms...
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
Trafalgar Square, Charing Cross, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Trafalgar Square dominates the landscape at Charring Cross. It was made to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar. At the centre is Nelson's column, which includes a statue of Horatio Nelson, the vice admiral who commanded the British Fleet at...
20 Deans Yd, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
William and Kate’s wedding brought a 21st-century focus to this 700-year-old abbey, which is built on the same spot as a Benedictine monastery enlarged by Edward the Confessor in the 1040s. The site of every coronation since 1066, it boasts...
Salisbury SP4 7DE, UK
Stonehenge is definitely worth a day trip. We lucked out and was able to get a combined tour of Stonehenge and Bath. More for the money.
St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
Riverside Building, County Hall, South Bank, London SE1 7PB, UK
The giant ferris wheel on the south bank of the Thames is made up of 32 futuristic glass capsules - all of which are sealed, air-conditioned and big enough to house 25 guests. Riding the attraction is effectively being stuck in a bubble, albeit...
21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE, UK
Completed in 2000, London's Millennium Bridge is the first pedestrian-only crossing built over the Thames in central London in over 100 years. The steel structure connects the City of London at St. Paul's Cathedral with the Tate Modern Gallery at...
London, UK
What was once a private hunting ground for Henry VIII is now a favorite destination for London locals and visitors alike. One of the eight Royal Parks, Hyde simultaneously serves as a natural oasis and civic hub. A day on the green has endless...
77A Charterhouse St, Clerkenwell, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
There are plenty of clubs in London, but few come as big as Fabric. For hard-core house fans, this is the ultimate destination, and even if you're a dance music dilettante like me, it's worth a visit, just the once, to experience the atmosphere....
Penny Ln, Liverpool L18, UK
… of every head he's had the pleasure to know." 2012 marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Beatles. What better way to celebrate than to visit the place where it all began: Liverpool! Penny Lane was immortalized in the song of the...
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
Lougheask Demesne, Lough Eske, Co. Donegal, Ireland
While some castle hotels can feel a bit dusty—with all those heavy curtains and canopy beds—the Lough Eske Castle Hotel feels more airy and contemporary than you’d expect from a 150-year-old castle. Located near Donegal Town in the northern part...
Newmarket, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare, Ireland
Among the best of Ireland’s castle hotels for its ambience and location—convenient to the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren’s dreamy landscapes in county Clare—the 1830s-era Dromoland Castle was the home of the O’Brien family, who descended from...
Perrott Ave, College Rd, The Lough, Cork, Ireland
Hidden down a side street beside University College Cork, this Georgian hotel feels like a fancy family home with its vine-swathed, redbrick exterior, wood-paneled library furnished in deep chesterfield sofas, and lots of fire-warmed corners to...
31 Leeson Cl, Dublin 2, D02 CP70, Ireland
Ask someone who’s stayed at Number 31, a downtown Dublin house-hotel, what it’s like and he or she likely won’t get past the breakfast: the pears poached in vanilla syrup, Wexford strawberries, eggs scrambled with smoked salmon...
