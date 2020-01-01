Scotland
Collected by Labdarugo Ponthu
Loch Ness, United Kingdom
Good luck if you’ve come here to witness the eponymous monster—though, given the dark, brooding waters of Loch Ness, seemingly anything is possible. At the very least, you’re bound to enjoy some beautiful scenery, from verdant...
Drumnadrochit, Inverness IV63 6XJ, UK
View of Urquart Castle overlooking Loch Ness. Did not see Nessie, but awesome nonetheless!
Dornie, Kyle of Lochalsh IV40 8DX, UK
Eilean Donan is the über-castle of the Highlands, perched on a rocky islet in a tidal loch on the road to the Isle of Skye. After crossing an arched stone bridge, visitors may recognize the setting from such films as Highlander and The World...
Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2HG, UK
It's the kind of party that packs the city streets, clogs public transportation and leaves an entire town with hungover revelers for days following. Yet when I told friends and family I was traveling to Edinburgh, Scotland for 'Hogmanay' over New...
Back in the day, Glasgow was a hotspot for graffiti crews and b-boy culture. Today that legacy lives on in the city's richly talented street artists. Glasgow has now set up a dedicated City Centre Mural Trail, which takes you to some of the city's...
Stirling Castle, Esplanade, Stirling FK8 1EJ, UK
Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most impressive castles, particularly for its role in Scottish history—several kings and queens were crowned here, including Mary Queen of Scots. Tour the Great Hall, the lavish Royal Palace, the elegant Chapel...
17 Main St, North Queensferry, Inverkeithing KY11 1JG, UK
Across the Firth of Forth from Edinburgh, in the town of North Queensferry, the Wee Restaurant has remained a Fife standout for more than a decade. As its name implies, it’s a small spot with just 40 seats, but the close quarters create a...
5 Parkgrove Terrace, Glasgow G3 7SD, UK
Over the last couple of decades, Scotland's population has been boosted by an influx of Poles. These migrants from Eastern Europe have settled well in Glasgow and their influence can be felt in a number of sectors -- including the restaurant and...
Svartifoss Trail, Iceland
This was a pretty nice hike, the waterfall is about 1.5km from the information center and it's an inclined hike. It took us about 1 h there and less back as you go downhill on the way back. It was really worth the trouble to see this amazing...
16 Fraser St, Inverness IV1 1DW, UK
A standard-bearer for casual elegance in Inverness for nearly 25 years, the Mustard Seed offers simple cooking in a friendly atmosphere. Housed in a converted church building, the restaurant features a double-height ceiling and magnificent...
Who needs Bruges? Elegant, handmade and preservative-free Belgian chocolates are the specialty of this local business sharing a shop with the Inverness Coffee Roasting Company—which for some is a match made in heaven. Those who crave dark...
60 Renfrew St, Glasgow G2 3BW, UK
You get a lot of bang for your buck at this stylish option on the northern fringes of the city centre. Contemporary rooms boast striking decor and generous windows, while the lobby has a lounge area, a workspace and a 24-hour cafe.
28 Westminster Terrace, Glasgow G3 7RU, UK
Glasgow is particularly well served by top-class Indian restaurants and Mother India is one of the city's best and most creative venues for the cuisine. Winning praise and awards for around two decades now, the restaurant offers made to order...
