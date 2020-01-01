Scotland
Collected by Sara Strickland
64 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1NY, UK
Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, Cafe Gandolfi is a bona fide dining landmark in the Merchant City district of central Glasgow. It’s aged remarkably well, thanks to its organic timber furniture by Tim Stead and simple but...
Aviemore PH22 1RB, UK
On a good day Scotland really does rival the Alps - this was a perfect walk in - blue skies, light winds, fluffy snow, and not another sinner in sight. Perfect winter walking conditions.
30-34 Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh EH1 2QE, UK
Located across the street from the bar is a statue in honor of Greyfriars Bobby. Bobby was the name of a cute little Skye Terrier who has become legendary in the Scottish capital. When Bobby's master died, he was so sad and yet an obedient dog,...
Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12, UK
This charming cobblestoned back street, lined with restaurants and bars, is the place for lively nightlife in Glasgow’s West End. When darkness falls, festive strings of lights twinkle overhead, and the sounds of live music and laughter drift from...
28 Gibson St, Glasgow G12 8NX, UK
This West End spot is known for its haggis, but on my first night in Scotland, I wasn't quite up to that traditional savory pudding of sheep's pluck, oatmeal, onions, and spices encased in stomach lining and then stewed into submission. Instead, I...
215 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3EX, UK
An important piece of Glasgow’s architectural and cultural heritage, Mackintosh at the Willow occupies the same building designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh for local entrepreneur and patron Catherine Cranston. It was here that Miss Cranston...
1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ, UK
Adjacent to Waverley Station in the heart of Edinburgh, Rocco Forte’s Victorian hotel was Michael Palin’s stop during his Confessions of a Trainspotter television series. The tower clock is set three minutes fast to give passengers “extra time” to...
MacLeod Estate, Dunvegan House, Dunvegan, Isle of Skye IV55 8WF, UK
The oldest continuously inhabited castle in Scotland, Dunvegan has served as the ancestral home of Clan MacLeod for more than 800 years. Restored between 1840 and 1850, the castle features a unified exterior complete with defensive battlements...
1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR, UK
With a menu that lists 52 different types of gin, from regions as different as Scotland, Spain and the United States, ordering a simple G&T could turn into a headache at One Square. Fortunately the bar (located inside the Sheraton Hotel) has its...
Loch Lomond, United Kingdom
Full of wild scenery, fascinating history, and delicious local food, Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park is a Scottish treasure. At the center of the park is Loch Lomond, the largest body of freshwater in the U.K., featuring ample...
Glasgow G2 1DH, UK
Given the city's storied literary heritage it is only fitting that its main central square is scattered with telling reference points. The square is populated with statues of greats including Robert Burns, Thomas Campbell and Sir Walter Scott and...
Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AG, UK
An ornate late-Victorian heap of red sandstone, the Kelvingrove (located within a lovely park of the same name) is Glasgow’s signature museum—and one of the most popular attractions in Scotland. Free to enter, it features a full house...
48 Cockburn St, Edinburgh EH1 1PB, UK
Sure, if you have somebody famous, you may as well milk the fact and name everything after that person to pull the punters in! (A British-ism!) The Rabbie Burns Restaurant is actually on the Royal Mile and close to the Writers Museum. Burns is...
12 Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12 8SJ, UK
If you wanted to trace Scotland’s modern culinary renaissance, you would begin here, on Ashton Lane in Glasgow’s West End, where the late Ronnie Clydesdale opened Ubiquitous Chip in 1971. Even then, Clydesdale recognized that Scottish...
