Scotland
Collected by Sharon Vonk
List View
Map View
Save Place
Isle of Skye, Duntulm, Portree IV51 9UF, UK
At the very northern tip of the Isle of Skye, which is an island off of the upper north western shore of Scotland, are the ruins of Duntulm Castle. To get there, you have to drive for several hours on narrow dirt roads, but the sense of remoteness...
Save Place
Dornie, Kyle of Lochalsh IV40 8DX, UK
Eilean Donan is the über-castle of the Highlands, perched on a rocky islet in a tidal loch on the road to the Isle of Skye. After crossing an arched stone bridge, visitors may recognize the setting from such films as Highlander and The World...
Save Place
Portnacroish, Appin PA38 4BL, UK
We spent the day driving a rough circle along A82 and adjoining roads as we made our way through Glen Coe in the Western Highlands down to Oban. Fans of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" might recall the final scene taking place at this castle....
Save Place
150 Pointhouse Rd, Glasgow G3 8RS, UK
Bisecting Glasgow before meandering down to its spectacular estuary, the River Clyde is one of the city's key elements. There are few better (or exciting) ways of experiencing the waterway than motoring along on one of the expertly piloted...
Save Place
50 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NE, UK
Hostels - the word alone is strong enough to awaken the worst feelings in the world. Dirt. Noise. Horny frat boys. Communal bathrooms. EW. But over the last few years, a new trend emerged in Europe, and more recently over the world. Luxury...
Save Place
A847, Bruichladdich, Isle of Islay PA49 7UN, UK
Like the best French winemakers, Bruichladdich (pronounced brook-laddie) makes much of terroir, producing whiskies that taste of the surrounding fields and waters. In fact, every Bruichladdich Scotch features a signature salt-citrus tang. Visit...
Save Place
Isle of Islay, UK
The southernmost island of Scotland's Inner Hebrides, Islay is known for its whisky, specifically smoky, peaty whisky. It also has lovely beaches (worth checking out if the weather cooperates) and a mostly flat landscape ideal for cycling.
Save Place
Culloden Moor, Inverness IV2 5EU, UK
After marching within 100 miles of London to restore the Stuart monarchy to the British throne, Jacobite supporters, led by Bonnie Prince Charlie, retreated to this site near Inverness in 1746. Here at Culloden, they were slaughtered by forces...
Save Place
Look for seals, seagulls and salmon while you wander along the River Ness. A tributary of famous Loch Ness, the river meanders and widens as it passes through the city of Inverness on its way to the estuary of the Moray Firth and the North Sea....
Save Place
Castle Wynd, Inverness IV2 3EB, UK
This compact museum has a very good overview of Highland history. One focus is the Gaelic language, the ancient civilizing Celtic tongue brought here from Ireland by 5th-century pilgrims and monks. The Celts assimilated the Picts, who left behind...
Save Place
Loch Ness, United Kingdom
Good luck if you’ve come here to witness the eponymous monster—though, given the dark, brooding waters of Loch Ness, seemingly anything is possible. At the very least, you’re bound to enjoy some beautiful scenery, from verdant...
Save Place
High St, Rosemarkie, Fortrose IV10 8UF, UK
Located in Rosemarkie, this museum is dedicated primarily to the most prominent group of prehistoric people in Scotland, the Picts. They first appeared in historical records around 297 C.E. when described by a Roman adventurer, but their origins...
Save Place
B9090, Cawdor, Nairn IV12 5RD, UK
This castle is often associated with Shakespeare's Macbeth because the title character was the Thane of Cawdor. The connection, however, is pure artistic license—Cawdor's enormous tower was built in about 1450, several centuries after the real...
Save Place
The region's first church was established near this site in the 6th century and the grander Fortrose Cathedral was built some 600 years later. After the Reformation, it was rather sadly exploited as a source for stones to erect a citadel in...
Save Place
Union St, Fortrose IV10 8TD, UK
Located in the handsome village of Fortrose, the Anderson prides itself for a diverse menu, with a fine selection of craft beers and single-malt whisky. Local ingredients get an international twist, such as red coconut curry mussels or Greek-style...
Save Place
14 Bridge St, Inverness IV1 1HD, UK
An award-winning pub in the heart of Inverness, Hootananny offers craft beers from nearby Black Isle Brewery (try the lager-style Blonde brew), but it’s best known for its live music. Here, acts are typically Celtic, Highland, or folksy in...
Save Place
16 Fraser St, Inverness IV1 1DW, UK
A standard-bearer for casual elegance in Inverness for nearly 25 years, the Mustard Seed offers simple cooking in a friendly atmosphere. Housed in a converted church building, the restaurant features a double-height ceiling and magnificent...
Save Place
1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE, UK
Rocpool opened in Inverness in 2002 and immediately raised the bar for all the top restaurants across town. Just over the River Ness from the city center, the brasserie features a casually smart dining room with views of Inverness Castle, and an...
Save Place
Who needs Bruges? Elegant, handmade and preservative-free Belgian chocolates are the specialty of this local business sharing a shop with the Inverness Coffee Roasting Company—which for some is a match made in heaven. Those who crave dark...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever