Scotland
Collected by Diana Grayson
List View
Map View
Save Place
48 Drygate, Glasgow G4 0XX, UK
Converted from an old warehouse just a beat from the heart of the city in Glasgow’s East End, Drygate Brewing Co. is the United Kingdom’s first experiential brewery. Sit in the Brewhouse Restaurant and you’ll be treated to a view of Drygate’s...
Save Place
730 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE, UK
The Gaelic translation of Glasgow, Glaschu, literally means “dear green place”—an appropriate name for a city which boasts over 90 parks and gardens within its city boundaries. A fantastic example of this is the sprawling Botanic Gardens, which...
Save Place
Drummuir Castle Estate, Estate Office, Drummuir, Keith AB55 5JE, UK
Drummuir Castle is Diageo’s home of Scotch Whisky on Speyside, where you can escape the hustle and bustle to a land of peace and tranquility, mountains an drivers, and breathtaking views of the greenest pastures you've ever seen. When you visit...
Save Place
Victoria St, Speyside AB38 9SR, UK
The Copper Dog is The Craigellachie's bar and eatery in the lower level of the hotel - but it's so much more. Where food has been sourced within a 40-mile radius from local handpicked suppliers, you'll experience the very best of local Scottish...
Save Place
Knockando, Aberlour AB38 7RY, UK
Highland cows, or as they call them in Scotland, Heelain coos, have long horns and long wavy coats that you just want to pet. They're VERY photogenic and seem gentle but we were warned not to get too close!
Save Place
Newmill, Elgin, Scotland, Elgin IV30 4AF, UK
The moment I landed in Aberdeen, I was on a mission to find pure Scottish woollen and cashmere cloth and accessories, and all I had to do was ask someone who lived there to find it. Visit the legendary mills of Jonstons of Elgin, a centuries-old...
Save Place
Look for seals, seagulls and salmon while you wander along the River Ness. A tributary of famous Loch Ness, the river meanders and widens as it passes through the city of Inverness on its way to the estuary of the Moray Firth and the North Sea....
Save Place
Cairngorms, Ballater AB35 5YJ, UK
Authentic European wilderness is in short supply, but you can come close to experiencing it in Cairngorms National Park, home to much of Scotland’s native forest and a quarter of all the endangered species in the U.K. At more than 1,750 square...
Save Place
Lawnmarket, Lady Stair's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 2PA, UK
Just off the Royal Mile after you go under an archway is the Writers Museum in Scotland's capital city. The museum honors three of the nation's finest writers - Robbie Burns, Robert L. Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott. It is well worth a visit,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever