Scotland
Collected by Virginia Wayne
Balquhidder, Lochearnhead FK19 8PQ, UK
An award-winning restaurant at the foot of the Trossach Mountains, Monachyle Mhor is a must-stop for gourmands. Here, executive chef Marysia Paszkowska and head chef Graham Kerr cook exceptional Scottish fare, using ingredients sourced mainly from...
Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK
Perched on a great rock above Edinburgh’s New Town, this impressive castle dominates the city. Iron Age warriors understood the site’s military potential and built a fort here in the late first century C.E. It changed hands several...
Royal Mile, Edinburgh, UK
Linking Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse two kilometers to the east, the Royal Mile runs through the heart of the city's medieval Old Town. Off either side of the street—which goes by different names as it descends—ancient alleys...
81-83 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ, UK
Where would the students of Edinburgh be without Armstrong's? Since 1870, Edinburgh residents have been coming to this vintage emporium, much larger inside than its exterior suggests, for cheap and unique items of clothing representing every era...
Cairngorms, Ballater AB35 5YJ, UK
Authentic European wilderness is in short supply, but you can come close to experiencing it in Cairngorms National Park, home to much of Scotland’s native forest and a quarter of all the endangered species in the U.K. At more than 1,750 square...
35 Largo Rd, St Andrews KY16 8NJ, UK
The town of St. Andrews was historically the ecclesiastical and educational capital of Scotland. Oh, you heard something about a golf course, too? Yes, links golf has been played here since the 1600s and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club is traced...
The Pends, St Andrews KY16 9QL, UK
Often called, "Scotland's Greatest Cathedral" the now-ruined medieval St. Andrews, overlooking the North Sea in its namesake town, is a splendid sight any time of day or night. However, in my several days of residence in the town made famous by...
The Sailors Store Seafront House, Port Long Rd, Cullen AB56 4AG, UK
Take a scenic drive along the northern coast from Inverness to Cullen Bay and find pockets of charming beach towns like Cullen, the home Cullen Skink, a thick Scottish soup made of smoked haddock, potatoes and onions.
Look for seals, seagulls and salmon while you wander along the River Ness. A tributary of famous Loch Ness, the river meanders and widens as it passes through the city of Inverness on its way to the estuary of the Moray Firth and the North Sea....
Culloden Moor, Inverness IV2 5EU, UK
After marching within 100 miles of London to restore the Stuart monarchy to the British throne, Jacobite supporters, led by Bonnie Prince Charlie, retreated to this site near Inverness in 1746. Here at Culloden, they were slaughtered by forces...
Marwick Head, Orkney KW17 2NB, UK
After picking up a fantastic batch of fresh haggis to go with our fish and chips in Stromness we made our way north to Marwick Head. Upon reaching Marwick Head - a beautiful tower situated atop impressive cliffs - we walked along the cliff tops in...
Sandwick, Stromness KW16 3LR, UK
On the principal Orkney island, some 30 miles from the north coast of mainland Scotland, sits the best-preserved Neolithic settlement in Western Europe. From 3000 to 2400 B.C.E.—long before Stonehenge or even the Egyptian pyramids—Skara Brae was a...
B9055, Stromness KW16 3JZ, UK
Near the Maeshowe chambered tomb are standing stone circles first erected sometime between 2500 and 2000 B.C.E., possibly for use in Neolithic ceremonies. The stones at Stenness are a bit older (dating to 3400 B.C.E.) than those nearby at the Ring...
Maeshowe Visitor Centre (at Stenness, Ireland Rd, Stennes, Stromness KW16 3LB, UK
The Orkneys have a piece of prehistoric engineering every bit as impressive as Stonehenge. A 7.3-meter-high (24-foot-high) burial mound, dating to about 2800 B.C.E., covers a chambered cairn constructed with gigantic stones. When Vikings arrived...
Urquhart (pronounced irk-hart) Castle, now in glorious ruins, was once the most important fortification in the region, sacked by the English king Edward I in the 1290s and retaken by the Scottish king Robert I in 1308. Today the tower retains an...
Quay St, Portree IV51 9DE, UK
Lined with pretty pastel houses, this quaint harbor bustling with fishing boats is the perfect excursion for those who don’t want to venture far from the cruise port. Boats run day trips through Portree Bay during the summer; and numerous shops,...
Fort William, UK
The Jacobite steam train runs from Fort William to Mallaig, part of the West Highland Railway Line — probably Britain’s most scenic railway line. The train departs close to Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain and passes over the 21 arches of...
Dornie, Kyle of Lochalsh IV40 8DX, UK
Eilean Donan is the über-castle of the Highlands, perched on a rocky islet in a tidal loch on the road to the Isle of Skye. After crossing an arched stone bridge, visitors may recognize the setting from such films as Highlander and The World...
