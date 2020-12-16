Scoping Out LA
Collected by Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Looking for fun, iconic and off-the-beaten-path LA highlights for an upcoming trip.
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
801 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
When thinking of coffee shops in Los Angeles, Intelligentsia likely comes to mind. While they have the corners of creativity covered on opposite sides of town (Venice and Silverlake), Coffee Commissary, in the new 801 North complex on Fairfax...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Before it was the sprawling metropolis at the beating heart of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles consisted of verdant acres of farmland, many home to fragrant orange groves. Farmer’s Daughter brings this oft-forgotten past into the present...
8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
It’s easy to miss the discreet sign for “Book Soup” after passing the more obvious marquees for Sunset Strip’s famous nightlife and entertainment destinations. This cozy, out-of-place bookshop feels endless as it lures you in and slows down time...
350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Since 1901 (minus a few years here and there), Angel's Flight funicular railway has transported people up and down steep Bunker Hill in downtown L.A. At the top you'll find the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
The boutique beachfront Hotel Erwin is as much a destination to sleep as it is to socialize. With the best rooftop terrace in Venice, you can watch the sunset over the Pacific while sipping on one of their signature cocktails. The hallways are...
