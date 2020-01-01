SCHOOL
Collected by Molly O'Donnell
Mt Baldy, CA 91759, USA
Whether sunshine or snow, a day at Mt. Baldy is a thrilling adventure above the clouds. At 10,068 feet the trek to the summit along cliff-hugging trails gets your adrenaline pumping. The best route is to tackle the steep 4.5 mile climb up the Ski...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
The Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!)....
395 Santa Monica Pl #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
A shopping mall is probably the last place you’d look for a quality brunch, but Sonoma Wine Garden in the Santa Monica Place mall may be the best boozy brunch in Los Angeles. With ocean views and cozy cushioned seating, you are transported from...
5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
On the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their...
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Firefly is a whimsical one-stop-shop for a variety of eclectic gifts, decorations, and accessories; a cuter, yet more mature Urban Outfitters, if you will. They carry boutique brands for a hodgepodge of items including soaps, candles, jewelry,...
5 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
For the ultimate LA experience, join regulars and strangers on the beach for sunset yoga during the week and daytime yoga on the weekends. There's no better setting to strengthen, stretch and de-stress than on the sand with the soothing sounds of...
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Amara's is a cozy cafe, perfect for a chocolate-lover's outing, or a romantic date night. Amara offers a bakery-style breakfast, fondue, a lovely assortment of chocolate truffles, and, my personal favorite, churros with dark dipping chocolate. The...
300 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Need a cold drink or scrumptious comfort food? Congregation is the place for you! I recommend the flatbreads-Dijon & Proscuitto is my favorite, and the sweet potato fries are everyone's favorite, especially with the creative assortment of dipping...
