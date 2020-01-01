Scandinavia
Collected by Karl
Myrdal, Norway
Few countries can rival Norway for dramatic, jaw-dropping scenery. This view was captured on board the scenic Bergen Railway on a "Norway in a Nutshell" tour that took in the breathtaking Flåm Railway, the Aurlandsfjord, the narrow Nærøyfjord and...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft...
You can cruise the fjords by either going on the "Norway in a Nutshell" tour or doing it on your own. Getting to the fjords isn’t as easy you think. You need to take a series of trains, buses and ferries. After a lot of research, I found that the...
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
Fjærland, Norway
The Flatbreen hike in Norway is officially in the running for "Best Day Hike in the World," in my book. You'll gain 3,100 feet in elevation on the way up these stunning, glaciated valleys and mountain passes. Depending on your pace and the...
Schweigaards gate 15B, 0191 Oslo, Norway
Never heard of Esben Holmboe Bang? Experience a night at Maaemo and you’ll never forget his name. The Danish chef is the culinary genius behind Norway's prime Michelin-starred foodie destination. The restaurant's interior is deliberately sparse to...
Rømersgade 18, 1360 København, Denmark
If you're on the hunt for semi-reasonably priced, quasi-fancy smørrebrød around the city center Hallernes' is a popular option. With a small stand in the modern and hip Torvehallerne shopping center, they prepare a mixture of traditional and more...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
In a city known for clean lines, Stockholm’s Södermalm district (“Söder” to locals) is surprisingly nonconformist. A slum in the 18th century, the neighborhood is now home to a mix of clothing and furniture shops; Thai,...
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
