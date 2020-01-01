Scandanavia
Collected by A Church
Keukenhof, 9463 RD Eext, Netherlands
When you enter the park it's like you died and went to heaven but then you realize you're not because of the thousands of people around you pushing and shoving. That is the only con at Keukenhof, everything else is wonderful. You get to walk...
You can cruise the fjords by either going on the "Norway in a Nutshell" tour or doing it on your own. Getting to the fjords isn’t as easy you think. You need to take a series of trains, buses and ferries. After a lot of research, I found that the...
Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
Noma closed its Copenhagen location at the end of 2016.
Ranked the #1 restaurant in the world for years running, a meal at Noma is a must-have experience for anyone interested in food. Course after course (we stopped counting at about 17) of...
2300 Copenhagen, Denmark
Design geeks must take the train from Copenhagen's city center to Orestad. The neighborhood is like a futuristic city with its innovative architecture, much of which looks like it's straight out of the Jetsons. Bjarke Ingels is arguably one of the...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Adelgade 5-7, 1304 København, Denmark
What’s not to like? Modern buildings, central locations, variety of rooms, great nightlife and cheap dining options. Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that. The hostel is handily located between two of the city’s busiest...
