Say No to Stuffy Power Lunches
Collected by Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
While traveling for business, get a sense of the local flavor. Seek out restaurants like these, around the world, to get to know a destination.
558 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Wayfare Tavern offers American dishes inspired by local cuisine at the turn of the century—pub food at its best! Located in San Francisco's Financial District, this spot is covered from wall to wall with business suits at lunch, so get there...
822 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
We stumbled upon this gem of a restaurant on our most recent trip to Washington, D.C. Look for the sign, and then follow the stairs as they descend below grade to the cozy enclave, designed by Chef Aaron McCloud, to meet your dining desires. Jazz...
2200 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48216, USA
With just over a year in business, Green Dot Stables is still new, but owner Jacques and his wife took over a building in Corktown that isn't. Instead, they took it from abandoned and historical to historical but fresh. The interior still retains...
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
299 Broadway, Suite 620, New York, NY 10007, USA
If you are looking for a fun, buzzing eating scene in the Wall Street area, this is it. Stone Street is a narrow, cobblestone street lined with restaurants and bars and filled with outdoor, communal tables. During lunch on nice days, an energetic...
10 Temperance St, Fl 1, Toronto, ON M5H 1Y4, Canada
The Chase is actually two restaurants: the Chase Fish & Oyster downstairs and the Chase upstairs. Fish & Oyster is for power lunches and first dates, with a seafood-focused menu. The oyster po'boys and fried chicken are favorites. The Chase is for...
Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
There’s no shortage of restaurants inside the Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong, but it's hard to pass up Felix, the famed 28th-floor Phliippe Stark-designed restaurant and bar. Sure, the food is good (think deep-fried escargot with harissa-accented...
45 Anfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Despite a name change from Mia's Yunnan Kitchen to Julie's, this inexpensive, cheerful restaurant in the French Concession continues to serve delicious cuisine from southern Yunnan province. Kunming, Yunnan's capital, is1,900 milesfrom Beijing,...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
PEDRO DOMINGO MURILLO 725, C1414 CABA, Argentina
The only way to improve on a leisurely feast of several courses in Buenos Aires is to pair the food with wine. Sommeliers at many of the city’s finer restaurants offer wine pairing options, typically pairing the entrada (appetizer) with a...
Av. Isaac Newton 55, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chef Jorge Vallejo spent time in the kitchen at Pujol before he and wife Alejandra Flores opened Quintonil, giving the former boss a run for his money. Their place, too, has become a fixture on best-restaurants lists, and is changing how people...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
