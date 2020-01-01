Saved List

Where are you going?
Blue Bay Village

Landhuis Blaauw z/n, Willemstad, Curaçao
My trip to Curaçao was a reprieve from too much overtime and a desire to warm up while checking out the scenery under the water to my heart's content. I arrived at Blue Bay with a group from my hotel for a day of sun soaked snorkeling - and I was...
Save Place

Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Save Place

Formentera

Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain
The Balearic Island of Ibiza is a bustling smorgasbord of disco clubs, shopping markets, and ethnic restaurants juxtaposed with striking vistas, quiet beaches, and dinner music perfectly timed with the sunsets. After several nights of jam packed...
Save Place

Fairmont Monte Carlo

12 Avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco
Perched above the seafront on a steep, curved road, the Fairmont Monte Carlo is not necessarily the most luxurious or stylish place in the principality, but it’s a solid four-star choice, particularly for groups, conventions, and business...
Save Place

Laughing Bird Caye

Laughing Bird Caye, Belize
On approach, Laughing Bird Caye is breathtaking: anarrow island, lined with multiple palm trees, with a single thatch hutwhere a resident park ranger awaits to welcome and informvisitors. It's not so bad onceyou've arrived, either:brilliant white...
Save Place

Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

3700 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753, USA
Now this is truly a place you never want to leave. The infinity edge pool at the Marriott in Wailea, Maui. The pool reached right out to the Pacific Ocean, and you almost felt as if you were in the ocean itself. Grab an umbrella drink, swim over...
Save Place

Rockhouse Hotel

Negril, Jamaica
No hotel in Jamaica blends better with its surroundings than the aptly named Rockhouse, a string of villas clinging to the top of a sea cliff at the western tip of the island. Local stone, timber, and thatch are the building materials, and a...
Save Place

Dunmore Town

Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
The Bahamas is one of my favorite snorkeling destinations due in large part to the perfect waters and abundance of fish. While staying on Harbour Island, I hired a charter boat to take me out to one of the many prime snorkeling spots. Typical in ...
Save Place

Happy Bay

Happy Bay, St Martin
A quick 20 minute hike to Happy Bay in St. Martin offers quiet, unspoiled beach with only a few (occasionally nude) sunbathers.
