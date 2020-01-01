Saved List
Collected by Sarah Papali'i
Riva degli Schiavoni, 4196, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
I'm a sucker for an elegant drink at a hotel lounge in any country, and in Venice you can't do better than the Danieli. It's the hotel where John Ruskin wrote The Stones of Venice, and its grand, sweeping stairway will transport you straight back...
Piazza San Marco, 57, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
During the day, the Piazza San Marco in Venice is an overwhelming flurry of activity, but once the sun sets, you'd be surprised at just how much a sense of ease and languor settles in. Life simply slows down as the crowds depart. Stop by Caffè...
Campo San Giacometto, Ponte di Rialto, 122, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy
At the foot of the Rialto Bridge with fantastic views of the Grand Canal, Osteria Bancogiro sits under the archway of the Bancogiro (a bank founded in 1600) from which the tavern gets its name. Here, you'll find a ground-floor wine bar serving...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Venice is extremely well supplied with bars selling the delicious local wine. But I'm more of a spirit girl, and limoncello does nothing for me. So, I was extremely happy to stumble upon this superb little bar in San Polo. It boasted a fantastic...
Campo San Moisè, 1390/A, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Maria e Susanna Sent has several shops where they sell their glass jewelry, the cutest one of them all just off the Ponte San Moisè in San Marco. This boutique is about as big as a broom closet, and that is certainly part of its charm. The...
Av. 4 Pte. 911, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
Whether or not you plan to purchase some of the Mexican pottery known as Talavera, which comes only from Puebla and nearby communities, you owe yourself a visit to the venerable Uriarte building, a 20-minute walk from Puebla's old-town zocalo....
Calle Honda, 10, 30201 Cartagena, Murcia, Spain
Inside the 18th-century Viuda de Molina Palace, near Cartagena’s main commercial street, Calle Mayor, there's a market set up for locally made arts and crafts. Shop for jewelry, wooden boxes, ceramics and more, all handmade by Murcia’s registered...
Cl. 36 #3-86, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
In a city that inspired the most famous works by the winner of a Nobel Prize in literature, you'd be forgiven for expecting a place to buy novels on every corner. Cartagena's book offerings are somewhat slim, but the best by far is Ábaco, a...
Cartagena's culinary scene has been sizzling lately, with a growing number of restaurants that specialize in contemporary updates of Colombian classics popping up around the city. María Cartagena is one of them—a place that privileges local...
Calle Quero 9 58 Sandiego, Cartagena De Indias, Bolívar, Colombia
Cartagena is a coastal city: It's often described as more Caribbean than Colombian. The menu at La Mulata reflects this, featuring updated classics such as seafood rice. But don't get your heart set on just that dish; the menu here—written in...
Esquina Carrera 5 Calle 36, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Don't let Gelateria Paradiso's girly girl decor fool you; this gal scoops some of the best gelato in Cartagena. And when you're in the Cartagena heat, you're going to want gelato. Sit down and try refreshing regional fruit flavors like Lulo and...
Calle Quero 9 58 Sandiego, Cartagena De Indias, Bolívar, Colombia
A bustling eatery next to a hostel that feels very vibrant. Young and hip, a lunch break spot for working Colombians and tourists alike. They keep things casual and good. 4 daily dishes, breakfast and lunch only. Patio in the back. Get the coconut...
Cra. 10 #29-29, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
This cool spot in the the hip neighborhood of Getsemani right across from Plaza de la Trinidad boasts a retractable roof, making the tables open air, with a vista over the old dilapidated walls of the building that was in ruins when the owner,...
