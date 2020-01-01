Saved List

Where are you going?
창경궁 (昌慶宮)

185 Changgyeonggung-ro, Waryong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
The website said that Changgyeong-gung Palace was closed on Tuesdays. So on this particular drizzly Monday, (my last day in Seoul), I trekked over, planning on revisiting this site of a childhood outing...But when I arrived, the 400-year-old gates...
Save Place

Amsterdam in Photos

Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
Save Place

N Seoul Tower

105 Namsangongwon-gil, Yongsan 2(i)ga-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Look to the top of Seoul’s 860-foot-tall Namsan Mountain and you’ll see the N Seoul Tower, which rises an additional 777 feet. This aerial perch is the highest point in the city and offers incredible views. Far below, Seoul sprawls out...
Save Place

Romantic Beach

Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Save Place

Sanur

Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur is a beautiful and quaint part of Bali with hotels along the boardwalk that lines the beach. The boardwalk really makes Sanur special, as walking in Bali can be treacherous in most of the towns with narrow streets and tiny sidewalks, but...
Save Place

Krka National Park

Lozovac, Croatia
Located near the coastal city of Šibenik, Krka National Park is named for the river that runs through its lush forests and feeds its most famous site, Skradinski Buk—a huge, clear pool that starts and ends in waterfalls. The park is...
Save Place

Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany
The most famous castle in Germany—and one of the best known in Europe—Neuschwanstein is renowned not just for its fairy-tale architecture (which directly inspired the Disney Castle) but also for its creator, “mad” King...
Save Place

Kinderdijk

2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
Hop on a bus in Rotterdam and you'll be transported to the past. Around 1740 about 19 sturdy windmills were built in Kinderdijk outside of Rotterdam. They have been well preserved to the present day and are even listed as a Unesco World Heritage...
Save Place

Catalina State Park

11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737, USA
There's more than sand in the southern Arizona desert. Come mid-winter through spring, or after the mid-summer monsoon rains, and you'll find flowing water and reflecting pools among the cacti-studded hills. On the northwest flank of the Santa...
Save Place

Al-Dhalouf Park

Az-Zubārah, Qatar
We came across this sign at a beach in Northern Qatar. It still puts a smile on my face; I have a thing for 'culture' specific signage. Next runner up was the 'burka crossing'...
Save Place

Can Tho

Can Tho, Ninh Kiều, Cần Thơ, Vietnam
With the Mekong Delta sending out a web of rivers and tributaries throughout southern Vietnam, many of the best routes for commerce are on the water. One of the largest floating markets is near the city of Can Tho. You must wake up early to see...
Save Place

Pagoda

Sagaing, Myanmar (Burma)
This gentleman was planting rice seedlings in a rice paddy near Ava village on the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar.
Save Place

ニャウンウー

Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
Save Place

Photos of Las Vegas

2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
Save Place

Tarn Taran Sahib

Tarn Taran Sahib, Punjab 143401, India
Sikhs and non-Sikhs go to Amritsar for one reason – to see the Golden Temple (Hamandir Sahib) so, that is what I did on my most recent trip to India. Except, I went on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday which is a national holiday in India and because of...
Save Place

Dương Đông, Phú Quốc, Kiên Giang Province

Dương Đông, An Minh, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
Prior to going to Phu Quoc, Vietnam my research showed that the "sleepy" fishing village, Duong Dong, was nothing more than a blip you would see between the airport and the island's resort areas. I found this information to be false. Duong Dong...
