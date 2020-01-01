Saved List
Collected by Kom siksamat
List View
Map View
Save Place
Lagoon de los Tres, Santa Cruz, Argentina
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. A full day hike from El Chalten and back will lead you to one of the most beautiful vistas in Los Glaciares National Park - Laguna de Los Tres in front of Mount Fitz Roy. This is a pleasant hike through...
Save Place
Easter Island, Valparaiso Region, Chile
When visitors travel to Easter Island they are naturally anxious to see all of the amazing moai monoliths. The carved volcanic figures are indeed magnificent, but be sure to save time to see the natural beauty of the island also. The Rano Kao...
Save Place
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
Save Place
530 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2B7, Canada
Japadog is one of those odd and wacky combinations of a hot dog with Japanese toppings, but it works! I had the Terimayo, a teriyaki-drenched dog topped with seaweed. Not substantial for the $5 price tag, but a good snack. The location on Robson...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever