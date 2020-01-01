Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saved List

Collected by Kom siksamat
List View
Map View
Save Place

Laguna de Los Tres

Lagoon de los Tres, Santa Cruz, Argentina
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. A full day hike from El Chalten and back will lead you to one of the most beautiful vistas in Los Glaciares National Park - Laguna de Los Tres in front of Mount Fitz Roy. This is a pleasant hike through...
More Details >
Save Place

Rapa Nui National Park

Easter Island, Valparaiso Region, Chile
When visitors travel to Easter Island they are naturally anxious to see all of the amazing moai monoliths. The carved volcanic figures are indeed magnificent, but be sure to save time to see the natural beauty of the island also. The Rano Kao...
More Details >
Save Place

Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
More Details >
Save Place

Japadog

530 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2B7, Canada
Japadog is one of those odd and wacky combinations of a hot dog with Japanese toppings, but it works! I had the Terimayo, a teriyaki-drenched dog topped with seaweed. Not substantial for the $5 price tag, but a good snack. The location on Robson...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World