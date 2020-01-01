Saved List
Collected by Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador
Rottnest Island WA 6161, Australia
There's not too much to do on Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth in Western Australia, unless you want there to be! Since there aren't cars on the island, excepting the off maintenance vehicle and one bus, visitors use their two feet or...
Going to Mount Everest is an experience that will leave you in awe of how big everything is in the Himalaya. Sleeping at 16,000+ feet is without a doubt a highlight not to be missed when in Tibet. Make sure you are reasonably fit and spend many...
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
A girl and her younger brother sell paper candle boats during the Tet New Year celebrations in Hoi An, Vietnam. After purchasing these boats, a wish is made for the new year and the boat is released into the Thu Bon River.
Place du Jeu de Balle, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels—a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware,...
52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy
While in Italy in May, my husband and I especially enjoyed our drives through Tuscany and Umbria. The hill towns throughout the region are wonderful to explore, and the views along the winding cypress-lined roads are picture perfect, like these...
Observation Hill, McMurdo Station, Antarctica
After arriving to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, when temperatures are still cold early in the summer season, an unassuming hiker can unknowingly catch the only moisture in the air from his breath and hold it on the tips of his eyelashes. The only...
A young boy playing a game of cricket with his friends near Kolkata's Hogg Market.
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
43 Rue Jean Bleuzen, 92170 Vanves, France
This mannequin looked like it was held against its will at this charming flea market in the southern part of the city.
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
3-5 Place Saint-Pierre, 75018 Paris, France
While wandering the back streets of the fabric district in Monmartre, I came across a delightful notions shops full of every kind of button imaginable. The neighborhood around the base of the Sacré Coeur has many more interesting vintage, sewing...
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
On a photo walk in Kuala Lumpur I came across this kind gentleman who had a cigarette in each ear. I asked him If I could take his portrait, he took ONE out and then struck a pose. People are fascinating.
Akureyri, Iceland
