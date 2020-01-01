Saved List
Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Südalinn, Tallinn, Estonia
The view of Tallinn from the Toompea Hill is a nice one. Tallinn is a quaint town. I enjoyed walking and biking around, and stopping occasionally for an A. Le Coq, an Estonian beer that I especially enjoyed. I met Kalev and Ulane, the partners...
Sha Caprileskade, Willemstad, Curaçao
Near the pontoon bridge in Handelskade in Willemstad, wooden boats from Venezuela dock alongside the canal, and vendors here sell just-caught fish and tropical fruits and vegetables (plantains, citrus, papayas, avocados) directly from the quay...
De Rouvilleweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Equally brilliant to the Dutch colonial cityscape of Willemstad, Curaçao during the day is the view across the water at night. This cruise port city knows how to attract tourists and keep them fascinated with bright lights! A fairly safe and...
Noordhoek, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
Noordhoek beach is located on the Atlantic side of the Cape Peninsula and, like most beaches in Cape Town, best enjoyed at sunset. Along the road to the beach you'll find several guesthouses, making it a great weekend getaway destination for Cape...
St John 00830, USVI
Virgin Islands National Park, which covers 63% of the island of St John, has converted me into a Caribbean traveler. With protection of the shorelines, reefs, and land provided by the national park's services, much of the island is still rustic...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
Eyrarbakki, Iceland
On a trip to the amazing Iceland this January, my husband and I ended our first day at the small seaside town of Eyrarbakki. I wasn't prepared for how beautiful the Icelandic coast would be. The sun started its slow descent right around 4:45 each...
Djúpivogur, Iceland
I expected to see many things in Iceland but had no clue there were reindeer there too. I guess I should have done my homework on the fauna better :). It was a lovely surprise to see them though close to Djúpivogur. There was an entire herd of...
