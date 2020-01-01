Saved List
Collected by Ting Chang
Chinatown, San Francisco, CA, USA
You normally wouldn't expect to hear bagpipes at a small Italian fish and seafood restaurant in North Beach, but in actuality anything goes at the very fun Gigi's Oysteria.
Sutter St, San Francisco, CA, USA
Good street art is like finding a fun secret when traveling.
4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Outerlands is an Outer Sunset institution. The small restaurant near Ocean Beach serves local, organic cuisine in a rustic-chic setting. Covered floor-to-ceiling in warm, rough-hewn wood, the interior invites lingering over an artisan cocktail or...
3 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
This little storefront in north beach is now home to both a Cajun popup and a ramen popup; a mini food court!
1004 Point Lobos Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
While hiking through the Lands End area of San Francisco I came across this gem. Built in the late 19th century as the world's largest indoor swimming pool complex, visitors could take a dip in one of the seven pools or take a stroll through a...
55 Music Concourse Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The California Academy of Sciences is an unfortunately stuffy name for an institution that is anything but staid. The country's largest natural-history museum includes an aquarium, a planetarium, an enormous rain-forest exhibit under a...
601 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Caffe Trieste, in the heart of North Beach just off Columbus, is an authentic San Francisco experience where little has changed since Kerouac's day. The North Beach location, which opened in 1956, is a great place to sit down, enjoy a coffee, and...
4519, 261 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
In an age when many independent bookstores have surrendered to the advance of chain stores and Amazon, City Lights is a true survivor. Since it was founded by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1956, it has served as a gathering place for San Francisco...
North Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA
A british street artist and political activist, one of the top street artists in the world. This one is in North Beach, San Francisco
