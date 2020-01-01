Saved List

Where are you going?
Death Valley National Park

United States
This beautiful place in Death Valley is on the way to the Mesquite Sand Dunes and it's called the Devil's corn field. Walking on it feels very strange as the sand is solidified at the surface. When you step on it makes in crack and it sounds and...
Inle Lake

Inle Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
I arrive at Nyaung Shwe, Inle Lake’s main development, in the dead of night and immediately book myself into a boat tour of the lake, wondering aloud if the notorious Nayar, a mythical dragon with four legs, still patrols the waters. An old man...
Palm Springs in Photos

The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
Deserted Beach

Killadoon, Ard Na Mara, Co. Mayo, Ireland
My Irish friend, Aedín, and I were driving from Galway to Westport when suddenly she veered off the main road. "There's a great beach down this way, I think," she said to me. I was up for anything, seeing her country for the first time. We came...
Alexanderplatz

10178 Berlin, Germany
It may not be Berlin’s most enchanting public space, but Alexanderplatz can lay claim to being one of its most famous, thanks in part to Alfred Döblin's 1929 modernist novelBerlin Alexanderplatz. The heady 1920s are long gone, and today’s "Alex"...
Baños

Baños, Ecuador
During lunch following whitewater rafting on the Rio Pastaza outside Baños, Ecuador, I found myself nodding in agreement without having a chance to think through what I was getting into. My buddy and I had expressed some casual interest when our...
La Fortuna

Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Aruba in Photos

Columbusstraat 10, Oranjestad, Aruba
Oranjestad is a unique blend of old and new that lends a distinctive charm to Aruba’s capital. Pastel-hued Dutch Colonial buildings, vibrant color, and charming shops line the streets. Venture off of the beaten path and into the back streets to...
