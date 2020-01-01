Saved List

Where are you going?
Château de Fontainebleau

77300 Fontainebleau, France
A quick 40-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon in central Paris takes you to one of the best day trips out of the city: a forest preserve surrounding a palace that dates back nine centuries. The Forêt de Fontainebleau offers a hundred square...
Areias Do Seixo Charm Hotel & Residences

Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
Praia de Santa Cruz

Praia de Santa Cruz, 2560 A dos Cunhados e Maceira, Portugal
It's easy to get around Portugal via train, but there is something incredibly indulgent about renting a car and driving the gorgeous Portuguese coast. The scenery is spectacular and reminiscent of northern California and Australia's Great Ocean...
Batalha Monastery

Largo Infante Dom Henrique, 2440 Batalha, Portugal
In the Founder's Chapel of the Batalha Monastery, you can see the tombs of King John I and his wife, Philippa of Lancaster, and four of their sons. One son was Prince Henry the Navigator his marble tomb is in this chapel. The massive marble tombs...
Pois, Café

R. de São João da Praça 93-95, 1100-521 Lisboa, Portugal
This place was on my list of new places to discover, however it exists for almost 10 years. Why didn’t I come here before? Very close to the cathedral, looking outside you will see plenty of tourists running against time, while you sit inside and...
Lx Boutique Hotel

R. do Alecrim 12, 1200-017 Lisboa, Portugal
If you are more interested in the night life of Lisbon, I highly recommend to stay in the area of Barrio Alto, known as the nigh-life and entertainment district of Lisbon. One of the most beautiful hotels in Barrio Alto is LX Boutique Hotel, which...
Pensão Amor

R. Nova do Carvalho 6, 1200-161 Lisboa, Portugal
Definitely the hottest spot in the city, Pensão Amor, or "Guesthouse of Love," is a chic, boudoir-style place in the Cais do Sodré area, down the hills of nightlife hub Bairro Alto. Decorated with frescos and endless images and art of nude women,...
Cais do Sodre

1200-161 Lisbon, Portugal
Across the street from the Cais do Sodre train station, the “river market” is Lisbon’s preeminent food bazaar. Beneath the building’s 1930s dome, vendors sell fresh seafood, meat, fruit, piri-piri peppers, and flowers. The second floor houses a...
Elevador da Glória

Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
