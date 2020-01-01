Saved List
Collected by Odalys Alcivar
Limmat, Switzerland
A cold sunny day in Zurich means a perfect day for a photo shoot in the city. Here at the bridge across the Limmat River, I can see clearly the point of interests in Zurich; Grossmünster (Great Minster) on the right side with Fraumünster (Women's...
Thun, Switzerland
When traveling in Switzerland with my family when I was growing up, we always took public transportation. So when I took friends over there in the autumn of 2010 for a tour, for which they wanted to rent a car with me as the driver, I was a bit...
9050 Appenzell District, Switzerland
Hiking from Appenzell to Wasserauen, the trail took me through parks, villages, and right through the farmlands of the locals. The day of my hike was overcast and foggy, but when we passed this cluster of farms the sun came out and lit up the...
Uraniastrasse 9, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Snow clouds rolled into Zurich casting a dark mood on the Swiss city. Some of the best views can be taken in from atop the old ramparts or from the 11th floor Jules Verne Bar.
Bahnhofpl. 6, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
After 20 minutes on a series of gondolas, we arrived at the top of Rothorn peak and walked over to our take off point. My friend, Hera, turned to her guide and said, "Uhhh, I didn't realize I would have to run off of a cliff!" "It's more like...
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Named among the best mountain restaurants in the world by The Telegraph, Chez Vrony sits on Rothorn Mountain, a short ski down from the Sunnegga Express in the hamlet of Findeln. Housed in a rustic-chic Swiss chalet, it’s been in operation...
