Saved List
Collected by mookiti
Save Place
Via Guido Reni, 4a, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Maxxi, Rome’s first major contemporary art museum, cost 150 million and took renowned architect Zaha Hadid 10 years to complete. The result—a vast, bold space with exhibits on architecture and art—proves that modern Rome can produce masterpieces,...
Save Place
Piazzale Napoleone I, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Encompassing early 200 acres of rolling parkland, Villa Borghese is Rome's verdant heart and everyone's favorite place for an afternoon walk. The vast gardens are criss-crossed with picturesque paths, where visitors can meander past ancient...
Save Place
Via delle Porte Sante, 34, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Most people who visit Florence know that walking to Piazzale Michelangelo is a must. However, fewer people know that walking a little higher to the old church of San Miniato al Monte is an even better experience. Amble down the Arno River to Viale...
Save Place
Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Monument of Victor Emmanuel II in Rome, nicknamed the Wedding Cake (and, alternately, the Typewriter) for its distinctive boxy shape, offers some of the most stunning panoramic views to be had of the Eternal City, in every direction. There is...
Save Place
Via Gino Severini, 3, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most charming towns we visited during our May trip to Italy was Pienza, situated in Tuscany between Montepulciano and Montalcino (also worth a visit if you're in the area). Pienza is best known for its delicious pecorino cheeses,...
Save Place
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 2, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Ciampini has all the required three Ps (that's a thing, right?): People-watching, prime piazza location, and perfect cappuccini to make it the most coveted caffè bar in Rome. From 8 a.m. to after dark, Rome's best-dressed flock to Piazza...
Save Place
Via Enzo Mangiavacchi, 37, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most delicious towns in Tuscany - and most beautiful - is the charming Pienza. Situated between Montepulciano and Montalcino in the scenic Val d'Orcia, centuries-old Pienza is best known for its rich pecorino cheeses. Many feel that the...
Save Place
Via Sacra, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
On the Via Sacra east of the Roman Forum, the Arch of Titus is a beautiful and imposing triumphal monument, commemorating Titus' victory following the Siege of Jerusalem in the first century, C.E. The south relief panel on the interior of the arch...
Save Place
Via Santa Chiara, 26, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
Your long walk along the narrow paths of Ravello to reach the Villa Cimbrone will be well rewarded. The fabled Terrace of Infinity lives up to any superlative you may have read about it (American writer Gore Vidal called the...
Save Place
Via della Penna, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Hotel Locarno occupies two adjacent buildings in the cosmopolitan district between the Tiber River and Piazza del Popolo. The original property, built and inaugurated in the 1920s, houses the majority of the standard and deluxe rooms, while...
Save Place
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Save Place
Caves Rd & Quininup Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Gabriel Chocolate in the Margaret River Wine Region of Western Australia isn't unusual for being a chocolatier in wine country. There are always a great number of them in any region renown for wine. What makes Gabriel special is the way they treat...
Save Place
Rottnest Island WA 6161, Australia
There's not too much to do on Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth in Western Australia, unless you want there to be! Since there aren't cars on the island, excepting the off maintenance vehicle and one bus, visitors use their two feet or...
Save Place
237 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
The [incredibly luxurious] Terrace Hotel might seem almost like a black sheep, located as it is in the downtown heart of the steel-and-glass CBD of Perth in Western Australia. Don't be fooled! The hotel is more like a spotless, white sheep, my...
Save Place
32 Richardson St, West Perth WA 6005, Australia
The Richardson Hotel and Spa is not central to the CBD in Perth, nor does it have a view of the river as so many properties do in the city. However, the Richardson is a luxury property in all its details. From the way in which all employees treat...
Save Place
Caves Rd & Tom Cullity Drive, Margaret River WA 6284, Australia
Vasse Felix is the original, and oldest, of the Margaret River wineries. However, it isn't just the wine which should propel you to meander up the long, tree-lined drive to the main building to spend an afternoon enjoying the fruit of Founder Tom...
Save Place
Caves Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Tucked into the patchwork hills of the Margaret River wine region, Cape Lodge is a three-hour drive or 45-minute flight south of Perth. This country getaway sits on 40 acres of vineyards, native bush, and lakes a short drive from peaceful towns...
Save Place
104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
One of Australia's most famous beaches, Cottesloe is a popular place for locals to go jogging, play beach cricket and bask beside the Indian Ocean. The landmark Cottesloe Beach Hotel across the street features the Beach Club, Cott & Co. Fish...
Save Place
South Terrace &, Henderson St, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
This is a fairly large market with treats galore. Lots of artisanal products and artwork as well. Highly recommended that you take a walk about and perhaps stop for a drink like I did, at this cafe at one of the exits of this market. More...
Save Place
Visiting Perth in Western Australia isn't complete without roaming the eclectic streets of the adored port city of Fremantle – or Freo as it’s called locally. Located 20km south of the Perth city, Fremantle is an iconic and uber relaxed town where...
Save Place
342 Murray St, Perth WA 6000, Australia
Before my visit to the beautiful Saracen Estates, I was far from being a fan of most types of Chardonnay, particularly any with much oak. However, while tasting at the Cellar Door in this Margaret River Winery -- known to be one of the best in the...
Save Place
18 Yallingup Beach Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
At one time, the Caves House Hotel in Yallingup was the premier resort in Western Australia's wine country. Art Deco elements still remain in common rooms like the dining area and bar, which make it easy to imagine its heyday, helped by black and...
Save Place
Caves Rd &, Conto Rd, Forest Grove WA 6286, Australia
There are many caves, of varying sizes and features, within Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park in Western Australia. It's an area known for its cave network, drawing tourists year after year. All are supported by a terrific museum network and...
Save Place
3L Queen St, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
The Busselton Jetty is the longest timber-piled jetty in the Southern Hemisphere and it reaches out over the protected waters of Geographe Bay to the tune of 1.8 kilometres. Heritage-listed and well loved by residents and visitors alike, it's more...
Save Place
161 Commonage Rd, Quindalup WA 6281, Australia
I'm somewhat of an ice cream connoisseur. Having grown up in the state that produced Ben & Jerry's (and having actually known them as a kid), my bar has been set high since I was very young. But I search out the best in every country I visit...
Save Place
Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, 1267 Cape Naturaliste Rd, Naturaliste WA 6281, Australia
A lighthouses has a huge responsibility to ships passing through its territory, a tall order if you will pardon the pun! So when I arrived at Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse in Dunsborough, to find the shortest lighthouse I've ever seen -- I didn't...
Save Place
20 Auger Way, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Learn about the indigenous Wardandi people on guide Josh Whiteland’s Koomal Dreaming bush walk. It ends with a didgeridoo performance inside Ngilgi Cave. Bushtucker Tours leads canoe trips that focus on native foods (shown), fauna, and medicinal...
Save Place
31 Cape Clairault Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Pick one of 10 villas at Injidup Spa Retreat to be your Aussie beach pad. Each features a jarrah-wood deck and private pool as well as a kitchen stocked with organic Busselton eggs and a bottle of Lamont’s Quartet white wine. Draw back the...
Save Place
7 Marrinup Dr, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
The Studio Gallery and Bistro, inspired by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion, showcases the country’s rich arts and crafts culture. Many of the works draw inspiration from nature. Vessels from Pippin Drysdale’s “Tanami Mapping”...
Save Place
Stevens Rd, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Leeuwin Estate is famous for its outdoor concerts and its “Art Series” wines, whose labels are emblazoned with contemporary Australian art. Enjoy a wine flight on the deck before exploring the subterranean gallery, which exhibits paintings by John...
Save Place
490 Seven Day Rd, Manjimup WA 6258, Australia
Manjimup, east of Margaret River, produces Périgord truffles between May and August. With the Wine & Truffle Co., Australia’s largest cultivator, guests can follow labradors as they sniff for truffles beneath oak and hazel trees. Afterward, lunch...
Save Place
104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
Situated across the road from Perth's most famous stretch of sand, the Cottesloe Hotel inherited a classic Aussie address. The downstairs pub is more than a century old, but the patio has been reinvented as the Beach Club, a sprawling beer garden...
Save Place
40 Mews Rd, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
The Little Creatures microbrewery, housed in a converted shed overlooking the waters of Fishing Boat Harbour, was founded in 2000. After a morning spent exploring historic Fremantle, repair to the brewery’s convivial outdoor terrace and order one...
Save Place
Print Hall. Brookfield Place. 125 St George's Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
The old print house for The West Australian newspaper has been reborn as the ambitious multi-venue Print Hall Bar & Dining Room. The printing presses are long gone, but the space’s soaring columns and intricate art deco details remain. The ground...
Save Place
100 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
A little out of place in Perth’s St. Georges Terrace business strip, Greenhouse Restaurant is a delicious dining experiment, built with 100 percent recyclable materials. Beat the crowds and arrive for breakfast, when executive chef Matt Stone...
Save Place
REAR, 222 William St, Northbridge WA 6000, Australia
Bringing two of Perth’s current obsessions—rooftop bars and throwback cocktails—together, the Mechanics Institute exudes old-school industrial cool. Look for the laneway entrance next to the beloved burger joint Flipside (order from the bar and...
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel