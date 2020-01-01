Saved List
800 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Because you won't regret it. Whatever Amtrak's reputation, this has to be one of the best train rides - and the best train services - in the USA. We actually started our rail journey in Vancouver and made our way, haltingly, down the West coast...
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
657 C St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Capitol Hill Books looks more like a hoarder's basement than a bookstore. It's not the best place to pick up the latest bestseller, but it is exceptional for its collection of rare books, as well as its snarky, not-so-subtle opinions about various...
Mission Dolores, San Francisco, CA, USA
San Francisco is a city of micro-climates, which means that the weather changes from neighborhood to neighborhood and fog is always a possibility, especially in the westernmost neighborhoods. Spring and fall offer sunshine and warmer temperatures;...
Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Sometimes all it take to make a road famous are eight, tight hairpin turns. This one way street was designed in this manner to compensate for the steep incline (27 degrees) of the hill it’s on. Traffic on the hairpin area is reserved for eastbound...
899 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
San Francisco's Muni system can be scummy, inefficient, and scary, but I'd recommend any visitor take the bus vs. a cab at least a few times. Other than walking, riding the bus is the most entertaining and memorable mode of transportation. In a...
3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together. Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of...
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
While Japanese gardens have come to be an expected feature of many botanical parks around the world, the Japanese Tea Garden, which opened in 1894, was the first public tea garden in the United States. The original plot consisted of less than half...
Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Fisherman's Wharf, really a section of the waterfront running from Ghirardelli Square to Pier 35 and not just one pier, is one of San Francisco's oldest attractions. This is definitely a very tourist-friendly version of the old maritime life of...
1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
When my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn...
16th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
The 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project in the Inner Sunset is a reflection of the city’s creative spirit. Artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher led the initiative to cover a stairway in mosaics inspired by the Santa Teresa Steps in Rio de Janeiro....
Place du Tertre, 75018 Paris, France
The Place du Tertre was made famous by Amelie Poulain a fictional film character who delighted millions about a decade ago. Her home was the neighborhood of Montmartre in Paris. An art market held on the Place du Tertre attracts folks to the area...
1 National Stadium S Rd, Chaoyang Qu, China
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
