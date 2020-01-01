Saved List
Collected by Justin Beutel
List View
Map View
Save Place
73 Phan Bội Châu Sơn Phong tp. Hội An Sơn Phong tp. Hội An Quảng Nam 越南, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
When I traveled to Hoi An, the prettied-up UNESCO-protected town on Vietnam's central coast for AFAR, I wanted to unravel the mysteries of the town's iconic (and secretive) noodle (and noodle dish of the same name), cao lau. One family has had a...
Save Place
Inn Wa, Myanmar (Burma)
Getting off the beaten track in Burma is sometimes easy. Other times, it's not. A host of factors conspire to keep tourists on the straight and narrow path; touts, tour operators, and the government want to point you towards places where you have...
Save Place
Everest Base Camp Trail, Khumjung 56000, Nepal
Coming upon this sign which stood in front of this view was a chilling moment. It was the moment I realized where I was, as I trudged along the trail to Everest Base Camp. There's nothing better than the feeling of being surrounded on all sides by...
Save Place
Cusco, Peru
Nosh on some traditional aji de gallina and wash it all down with some Inca Cola at Los Candiles Restaurant in central Cusco before exploring all that this gorgeous mountain city has to offer. In the evening, weave your way through the maze of...
Save Place
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
Save Place
Kaoh Tonsay, Cambodia
Kep may rank as one of the world's most laid back beach towns. For more R&R I was told to take a 30-minute boat ride to sleepy Rabbit Island with its clear blue waters and excellent seafood shacks.
Save Place
2884 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The Mission, San Francisco’s vibrant Hispanic neighborhood, has no shortage of taquerias. Choosing one can be difficult, but if you want a trip-worthy tortilla, head to La Palma. Located at 24th and Florida streets, La Palma is the only place in ...
Save Place
Huay Xai, Laos
Jumping the border - the wide, wet border - between Thailand and Laos qualifies as one of the most interesting immigration processes I have ever experienced. I suggest you try it, as Huay Xai, on the Laos side of the river, is also noted as a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever