Saved List

Paje, Tanzania
The east coast of Zanzibar is known for stunning beaches and fickle tides. When the water's out, it's way out; when it comes back in, arrange a sailing trip on an outrigger canoe to skim along the shore. The lower tides reveal the hangouts of the...
138 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Hiking in the Desolation Wilderness backcountry area around Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite things to do and has been since I was a kid. In September, I took my husband hiking in Desolation Wilderness to show him some of the best places I went...
Americas
This is not a hike for the inexperienced. It takes most people 8 to 10 hours round-trip and climbs 1400m over 5km one-way. It should only be attempted by reasonably fit people. The path begins on a long steep climb, and then flattens out at a...
Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuchiu is a beautiful island, but the best spot has to be the iconic Vase Rock. This spot is located near the downtown area and ferry dock. There's a wooden walkway where you can walk along the coast and watch the sun set over the Taiwan...
Jim Smith Lake, East Kootenay C, BC V1C, Canada
Jim Smith Lake is a nice little lake a short drive from downtown with a large grassy area to hang out on and a small sand (kind of) beach. The lake is quite small (perhaps 1 kilometer long and 1/2 kilometer wide) with a marshy area full of reeds...
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
With a fresh 'berry bar' so you can top your pancakes and French toast as you wish, "Portage Bay Café" is an institution in Seattle's University District. A few blocks up from a drawbridge and houseboats, fuel up here before renting a bike or...
Phewa Lake, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
We weren't quite lucky to see the snowcapped covered mountains in the lovely lakeside village of Pokhara since we visited during monsoon season. But it was a perfect way to start our introduction to the area and cross over to the trail leading up...
5355 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
It's a bold statement to make, I know, but the variety of curries, breads, and thalis in unbeatable. Highly recommend a BART trip outside of San Francisco to visit Chaat Bhavan.
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
On a hillside, just north of Antigua, stands this stone cross. From the top of Cerro de la Cruz (Hill of the Cross), you have sweeping views south over the city of Antigua with the magnificent Volcán de Agua, towering over the landscape. I would...
52801 California State Route 1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
After five hours in the car, I was more than happy to hop out and hike the 1.4 miles out to Pfeiffer Burns State Park and get the prize of a beautiful waterfall. The water's color is an unreal sea blue/green that I have never seen before. The best...
Jinnam-ro 328beon-gil, Jeonpo-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan, South Korea
Busan, South Korea is an amazing city. I liken it to San Francisco because of its mountains and the seaboard. It is extremely modern, has impeccable public transportation, and is a booming metropolis being the largest port in South Korea. It is...
2400 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, USA
The hike through Jack London State Historic Park to the top of Sonoma Mountain runs through redwood groves, meadows, and vineyards. Vigorous blackberry bushes provide some sustenance -- but bring water, because it gets hot up there in the summer....
Birkenhead Lake Provincial Park, Squamish-Lillooet C, BC V0N 1L0, Canada
Birkenhead Provincial Park is located about 15 km down a fairly well-maintained forest service road north of Pemberton, British Columbia. The Park is about 90 minutes from Whistler and three hours from Vancouver. We went in June, early in the...
After driving two hours through the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and hiking an hour up from the Colorado River following Dead Horse Creek, I came across the mirage of Hanging Lake - clear turquoise water and gushing waterfalls surrounded by lush...
Phelps Lake, Wyoming 83014, USA
Jackson Hole in the summer is one of the most beautiful places in the US and Phelps Lake in Grand Teton National Park is an example why. Hike about an hour down to the locals favorite "Jumping Rock" where you can jump 20 feet into this pristine...
1 Telegraph Hill Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Since it was constructed at the top of Telegraph Hill in 1933, Coit Tower has been an integral part of San Francisco’s downtown skyline. Named after a 1920s patron to the city’s firefighters—but not designed to resemble a firehose, as the urban...
Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
Beach of La Concha, 20007, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Other than the wonderful people and delicious pintxos that this city is known for, nothing can compare to its beautiful beach. What best way to enjoy it than to get a nice tan and cool off in the sky blue water.
Saintkierans, John's Hill, Co. Wexford, Ireland
I loved driving through Cork's country side. Made a few stops, had a picnic, we were so lucky the entire stay in Ireland we managed to avoid the rain. During a sunny day the emerald grass really stands out. I was in love!
