Wishlist
Collected by Jason Seldon , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place
24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
True to its 180-year-old business model, Hermès still makes its leather bags by hand in France, each one crafted from start to finish by a single artisan—the Birkin starts at $12,000 and can run upwards of $200,000. Of its three Paris stores, this...
Save Place
Tataouine, Tunisia
"Tourist claptrap," harrumph the grumpies in your travel group, dismissing the tables laid out with bowls and dishes and, yeah ok, keychains and the like. It's true that in every single town we visited in southern Tunisia (such as here in...
Save Place
368 Nagashimacho Urayasu, Kuwana, Mie 511-1135, Japan
It's a wonderful amusement park south of Nagoya, Japan with ten dollar coasters, a water park and an outlet mall. The Steel Dragon 2000 is the longest coaster in the world.
Save Place
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The Vienoula's Garden Hotel in Mykonos is located 10minutes away from the city center (Downtown Mykonos). For people who would like to enjoy some quiet time, this is the perfect place. For those who loves to party, it's a 10 minutes walk to the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever