Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wishlist

Collected by Jason Seldon , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place

Hermès

24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
True to its 180-year-old business model, Hermès still makes its leather bags by hand in France, each one crafted from start to finish by a single artisan—the Birkin starts at $12,000 and can run upwards of $200,000. Of its three Paris stores, this...
More Details >
Save Place

Tataouine

Tataouine, Tunisia
"Tourist claptrap," harrumph the grumpies in your travel group, dismissing the tables laid out with bowls and dishes and, yeah ok, keychains and the like. It's true that in every single town we visited in southern Tunisia (such as here in...
More Details >
Save Place

Nagashima , Jazz Dream

368 Nagashimacho Urayasu, Kuwana, Mie 511-1135, Japan
It's a wonderful amusement park south of Nagoya, Japan with ten dollar coasters, a water park and an outlet mall. The Steel Dragon 2000 is the longest coaster in the world.
More Details >
Save Place

Vienoula's Garden Hotel Mykonos

Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The Vienoula's Garden Hotel in Mykonos is located 10minutes away from the city center (Downtown Mykonos). For people who would like to enjoy some quiet time, this is the perfect place. For those who loves to party, it's a 10 minutes walk to the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World