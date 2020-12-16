Savannah Things to do
Collected by Meghan Clohessy
Meghan Clohessy′s Wishlist
Save Place
36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in...
Save Place
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
Save Place
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious...
Save Place
20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Initially an inn for sailors, the building that's now the Pirates' House dates to 1753. Legend has it that the locale became a favorite haunt for pirates who met there to eat and drink. Now it's a restaurant with 15 dining rooms, each with its own...
Save Place
404 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Real diners—you know, the ones where you grab a stool at a counter and rub elbows with the guy next to you—are slowly becoming a thing of the past. Luckily, places like Clary's Cafe are still serving all-day breakfasts. Located in a former...
Save Place
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
Save Place
1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Local 11ten focuses on simple yet delicious meals and in a fabulous setting. The Old Savannah Bank building provides the perfect historic setting for this modernly restored restaurant. Lounge-like outdoor seating, ambient lighting, community...
Save Place
23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This restaurant came highly recommended by the locals and certainly lived up to the advanced publicity. Good cocktails, attentive service, interesting menu and great antebellum ambiance. A wonderful dining experience. Try the crab stuffed grouper....
Save Place
107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I had heard about the plates of fried chicken and collard greens and I was dead set on getting me some. When I told my friend Kai that I wanted to go to Mrs. Wilkes, she looked me up and down, paused, and in a very serious southern drawl tone...
Save Place
401 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
If a store can be romantic, One Fish Two Fish at 401 Whitaker Street in Savannah's historic downtown is just that. A perfect place to shop alone or with your significant other, this eclectic store offers something for everyone: luscious body...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25