Savannah georgia

Collected by Deborah M. Wharff
Mrs Wilkes' Dining Room

107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I had heard about the plates of fried chicken and collard greens and I was dead set on getting me some. When I told my friend Kai that I wanted to go to Mrs. Wilkes, she looked me up and down, paused, and in a very serious southern drawl tone...
Gallery Espresso

234 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The complete opposite of corporate coffee culture, the Gallery has an eclectic mix of thrift store furniture, local art and restrooms wallpapered in post cards. The pastries were delicious, the coffee and tea selection impressive and the service...
River Street Sweets

13 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best things about Savannah is its penchant for delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. A Southern specialty, Savannah's pralines are not to be missed. There are candy shops throughout Savannah—River Street Sweets being one of...
Wright Square

Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the 24 beautiful squares gracing historical Savannah where musicians can often be found. This one was playing the saxophone beautifully. These squares make any walk in this eminently walkable city even more delightful. Each one is calm,...
The Lady and Sons

102 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Celebrity chef Paula Deen's famed restaurant, The Lady and Sons, has become a landmark in beautiful downtown Savannah. Located at the corner of Whitaker and Congress Streets, the restaurant has become a must-do for foodies wanting a taste of some...
One-Fish Two-Fish

401 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
If a store can be romantic, One Fish Two Fish at 401 Whitaker Street in Savannah's historic downtown is just that. A perfect place to shop alone or with your significant other, this eclectic store offers something for everyone: luscious body...
Savannah Bee Company

104 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Stop to shop for local bee products at the Savannah Bee Company. Upon entering the store, a "honey expert" will greet you with samples while explaining how bees produce flavors like wildflower, honey, and orange blossom. Browse around and you'll...
Paris Market & Brocante

36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in...
The Book Lady Bookstore

6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
River Street Riverboat Company

9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best ways to see the historic Savannah waterfront is by boat. Several companies offer daytime or dinner cruises down the Savannah River in a charming paddle wheel boat, offering a fun way to see this quintessentially-Southern town from...
J. Christopher's

122 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the must-dos on any visit to Savannah is breakfast at the bright, cheerful J. Christopher's at 122 East Liberty Street. Housed in a remodeled auto body shop, J. Christopher's offers large servings of delicious food using the freshest...
The Olde Pink House

23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This restaurant came highly recommended by the locals and certainly lived up to the advanced publicity. Good cocktails, attentive service, interesting menu and great antebellum ambiance. A wonderful dining experience. Try the crab stuffed grouper....
Parker's

222 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the most unusual places to shop for groceries in Savannah's historic downtown is the one-of-a-kind Parker's Market Urban Gourmet at 222 Drayton Street. This gas station has been transformed into one of the finest gourmet food stores you'll...
Forsyth Park

Drayton St & W Gaston Street, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While there are many fun places for a leisurely stroll in Savannah, which is regularly named the country's most walkable city, Forsyth Park, about two and a half miles from the historic downtown district, is one of the best. Originally named...
Colonial Park Cemetery

200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of...
River St

River St, Georgia 31401, USA
One of the most fun things to do on a visit to Savannah is to wander through the shops on River Street that runs along the majestic Savannah River. While many of the shops are somewhat touristy, several offer items that are unique to Savannah and...
