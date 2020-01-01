Savannah, GA
Collected by Patricie Drake
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious...
200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of...
9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best ways to see the historic Savannah waterfront is by boat. Several companies offer daytime or dinner cruises down the Savannah River in a charming paddle wheel boat, offering a fun way to see this quintessentially-Southern town from...
23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This restaurant came highly recommended by the locals and certainly lived up to the advanced publicity. Good cocktails, attentive service, interesting menu and great antebellum ambiance. A wonderful dining experience. Try the crab stuffed grouper....
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the 24 beautiful squares gracing historical Savannah where musicians can often be found. This one was playing the saxophone beautifully. These squares make any walk in this eminently walkable city even more delightful. Each one is calm,...
807 US-80, Pooler, GA 31322, USA
Savannah epitomizes the best of everything Southern, even down to its delicious food. When in Savannah, you must cruise over to nearby Pooler to check out Polk's Plus Produce—a real Southern institution. Offering everything from fresh-off-the-vine...
102 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Celebrity chef Paula Deen's famed restaurant, The Lady and Sons, has become a landmark in beautiful downtown Savannah. Located at the corner of Whitaker and Congress Streets, the restaurant has become a must-do for foodies wanting a taste of some...
41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum has some fabulous exhibits on early Atlantic trade—art, antiques and scale models. While you could get lost in the history here, I find myself getting lost in their gardening. The home, a great example of Greek...
234 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Old Town Trolley Tours is the best way to go when you want to explore Savannah. You don't have to worry about driving or parking. The guides make the experience fun and they are very knowledgeable about the city.
105 E 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
For a simple home-to-table Southern meal go to Elizabeth on 37th. Featuring classic dishes with truly fresh ingredients—their herbs and edible flowers are even grown in their own garden—they meticulously provide a great local experience. The...
2 W Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Scenic Savannah is a perfect place to celebrate a wedding, anniversary or take a couples holiday– especially when the smell of magnolia blossoms permeated the town. This happy couple was using a charming horse-drawn carriage to get them from the...
222 E Harris St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is right in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, but away from the hustle and bustle of tourist crowds. One of the city’s most historic treasures, this cathedral is a must-see from the organ pipes to the...
