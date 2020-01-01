Savannah
Collected by Kelly Pugh
225 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Whether you're hankering for something new or a treat from your childhood, this shop has everything. I remember giant gum balls, blow pops, and Sour Patch kids from the corner store but I'm not sure I've seen them in 20 years! They also have a...
601 Turner Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is known for its rich arts scene, and there are several gallery strips in the city. Many of the artists showing in local galleries studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), where as part of their program, they were...
1313 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Foundery Coffee Pub is a local favorite that's earned repeat customers thanks to its quality joe made from ethically sourced beans and its commitment to the community. Also a branch of the Methodist Church, the organization fosters the local arts...
13 E Park Ave, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The Sentient Bean is more of a community hub than a restaurant (its tagline is "brewing coffee and community"). With a focus on what's local, it serves homemade organic fare from the nearby Forsyth Farmers' Market and coffee. Menu highlights...
513 E Oglethorpe Ave P, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Not just another pizzeria, Screamin' Mimi's is a family-owned joint where the dough is freshly made several times a day and tossed by hand. They use local ingredients for their pizzas and pastas (try the meatballs), and the atmosphere is lively...
404 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Real diners—you know, the ones where you grab a stool at a counter and rub elbows with the guy next to you—are slowly becoming a thing of the past. Luckily, places like Clary's Cafe are still serving all-day breakfasts. Located in a former...
222 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The Historic Savannah Theater (operating since 1818) is a fabulous place to watch local theater. Savannah has a lot to offer culturally, from historic city and battle ground tours (even ghost tours if that's your thing), to impressive student...
102 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Celebrity chef Paula Deen's famed restaurant, The Lady and Sons, has become a landmark in beautiful downtown Savannah. Located at the corner of Whitaker and Congress Streets, the restaurant has become a must-do for foodies wanting a taste of some...
212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Leopold's Ice Cream shop is a great place for a tasty treat on a hot summer day in Savannah. Grab yourself a scoop and head to one of the town's many historic squares to rest on a shady bench and do some people watching.
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
32 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah, Georgia, is routinely voted the most walkable city in America and rightly so - the town is arranged in an easy-to-navigate grid with four main scenic squares laid out where the streets intersect. The squares are one of the best things...
13 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best things about Savannah is its penchant for delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. A Southern specialty, Savannah's pralines are not to be missed. There are candy shops throughout Savannah—River Street Sweets being one of...
122 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the must-dos on any visit to Savannah is breakfast at the bright, cheerful J. Christopher's at 122 East Liberty Street. Housed in a remodeled auto body shop, J. Christopher's offers large servings of delicious food using the freshest...
127 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I passed this clothing store on Abercrombie street in Savannah, liked the window display and went in for a look. The owner, a young designer, was cutting a pattern for a dress. She carries independent designers and specializes in shoes and...
140 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This bag is a perfect example of the unique finds you'll come upon in Extant Fair. The shop specializes in independent designers of high-end clothing and accessories. This particular designer wraps every day items in soft black leather. The...
326 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This is a lovely bookstore specializing in regional history, architecture, arts and antique prints. The section on the civil war and Savannah history was impressive. The staff was knowledgeable and made great recommendations. I picked up 2 books:...
23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This restaurant came highly recommended by the locals and certainly lived up to the advanced publicity. Good cocktails, attentive service, interesting menu and great antebellum ambiance. A wonderful dining experience. Try the crab stuffed grouper....
234 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The complete opposite of corporate coffee culture, the Gallery has an eclectic mix of thrift store furniture, local art and restrooms wallpapered in post cards. The pastries were delicious, the coffee and tea selection impressive and the service...
Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the 24 beautiful squares gracing historical Savannah where musicians can often be found. This one was playing the saxophone beautifully. These squares make any walk in this eminently walkable city even more delightful. Each one is calm,...
1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Local 11ten focuses on simple yet delicious meals and in a fabulous setting. The Old Savannah Bank building provides the perfect historic setting for this modernly restored restaurant. Lounge-like outdoor seating, ambient lighting, community...
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
104 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Stop to shop for local bee products at the Savannah Bee Company. Upon entering the store, a "honey expert" will greet you with samples while explaining how bees produce flavors like wildflower, honey, and orange blossom. Browse around and you'll...
24 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
24e Design Company definitely should be on the list if you're in the market for home goods with a distinctly contemporary Southern flair. You'll find an eclectic mix: high-quality bedroom sets, unique light fixtures, furniture with clean lines,...
36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in...
222 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the most unusual places to shop for groceries in Savannah's historic downtown is the one-of-a-kind Parker's Market Urban Gourmet at 222 Drayton Street. This gas station has been transformed into one of the finest gourmet food stores you'll...
200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of...
Drayton St & W Gaston Street, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While there are many fun places for a leisurely stroll in Savannah, which is regularly named the country's most walkable city, Forsyth Park, about two and a half miles from the historic downtown district, is one of the best. Originally named...
107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I had heard about the plates of fried chicken and collard greens and I was dead set on getting me some. When I told my friend Kai that I wanted to go to Mrs. Wilkes, she looked me up and down, paused, and in a very serious southern drawl tone...
102 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Off of East Broad Street you'll find Savannah's most authentic alfreco dining experience. This farm-to-table restaurant uses seasonal ingredients to create classic local favorites with the conscientious diner in mind. From fish caught in nearby...
