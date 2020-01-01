savannah
Collected by Ben Baldwin
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Local 11ten focuses on simple yet delicious meals and in a fabulous setting. The Old Savannah Bank building provides the perfect historic setting for this modernly restored restaurant. Lounge-like outdoor seating, ambient lighting, community...
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious...
24 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
24e Design Company definitely should be on the list if you're in the market for home goods with a distinctly contemporary Southern flair. You'll find an eclectic mix: high-quality bedroom sets, unique light fixtures, furniture with clean lines,...
601 Turner Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is known for its rich arts scene, and there are several gallery strips in the city. Many of the artists showing in local galleries studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), where as part of their program, they were...
404 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Real diners—you know, the ones where you grab a stool at a counter and rub elbows with the guy next to you—are slowly becoming a thing of the past. Luckily, places like Clary's Cafe are still serving all-day breakfasts. Located in a former...
222 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the most unusual places to shop for groceries in Savannah's historic downtown is the one-of-a-kind Parker's Market Urban Gourmet at 222 Drayton Street. This gas station has been transformed into one of the finest gourmet food stores you'll...
