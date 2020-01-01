Where are you going?
Savannah

Collected by Raquel Zaldivar
Leopold's Ice Cream

212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Leopold's Ice Cream shop is a great place for a tasty treat on a hot summer day in Savannah. Grab yourself a scoop and head to one of the town's many historic squares to rest on a shady bench and do some people watching.
Reynolds Square

32 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah, Georgia, is routinely voted the most walkable city in America and rightly so - the town is arranged in an easy-to-navigate grid with four main scenic squares laid out where the streets intersect. The squares are one of the best things...
River Street Sweets

13 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best things about Savannah is its penchant for delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. A Southern specialty, Savannah's pralines are not to be missed. There are candy shops throughout Savannah—River Street Sweets being one of...
J. Christopher's

122 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the must-dos on any visit to Savannah is breakfast at the bright, cheerful J. Christopher's at 122 East Liberty Street. Housed in a remodeled auto body shop, J. Christopher's offers large servings of delicious food using the freshest...
Wright Square

Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the 24 beautiful squares gracing historical Savannah where musicians can often be found. This one was playing the saxophone beautifully. These squares make any walk in this eminently walkable city even more delightful. Each one is calm,...
Savannah Bee Company

104 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Stop to shop for local bee products at the Savannah Bee Company. Upon entering the store, a "honey expert" will greet you with samples while explaining how bees produce flavors like wildflower, honey, and orange blossom. Browse around and you'll...
Mrs Wilkes' Dining Room

107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I had heard about the plates of fried chicken and collard greens and I was dead set on getting me some. When I told my friend Kai that I wanted to go to Mrs. Wilkes, she looked me up and down, paused, and in a very serious southern drawl tone...
Old Town Trolley Tours Savannah

234 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Old Town Trolley Tours is the best way to go when you want to explore Savannah. You don't have to worry about driving or parking. The guides make the experience fun and they are very knowledgeable about the city.
Cha Bella

102 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Off of East Broad Street you'll find Savannah's most authentic alfreco dining experience. This farm-to-table restaurant uses seasonal ingredients to create classic local favorites with the conscientious diner in mind. From fish caught in nearby...
Cathedral of St John the Baptist

222 E Harris St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is right in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, but away from the hustle and bustle of tourist crowds. One of the city’s most historic treasures, this cathedral is a must-see from the organ pipes to the...
SCAD Museum of Art

601 Turner Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is known for its rich arts scene, and there are several gallery strips in the city. Many of the artists showing in local galleries studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), where as part of their program, they were...
