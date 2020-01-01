Savannah
Collected by Vanessa Sershen
36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in...
Drayton St & W Gaston Street, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While there are many fun places for a leisurely stroll in Savannah, which is regularly named the country's most walkable city, Forsyth Park, about two and a half miles from the historic downtown district, is one of the best. Originally named...
River St, Georgia 31401, USA
One of the most fun things to do on a visit to Savannah is to wander through the shops on River Street that runs along the majestic Savannah River. While many of the shops are somewhat touristy, several offer items that are unique to Savannah and...
200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of...
41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum has some fabulous exhibits on early Atlantic trade—art, antiques and scale models. While you could get lost in the history here, I find myself getting lost in their gardening. The home, a great example of Greek...
234 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Old Town Trolley Tours is the best way to go when you want to explore Savannah. You don't have to worry about driving or parking. The guides make the experience fun and they are very knowledgeable about the city.
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious...
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
234 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The complete opposite of corporate coffee culture, the Gallery has an eclectic mix of thrift store furniture, local art and restrooms wallpapered in post cards. The pastries were delicious, the coffee and tea selection impressive and the service...
