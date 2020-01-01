Savannah
Collected by Stefanie Meyers
List View
Map View
Save Place
1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Local 11ten focuses on simple yet delicious meals and in a fabulous setting. The Old Savannah Bank building provides the perfect historic setting for this modernly restored restaurant. Lounge-like outdoor seating, ambient lighting, community...
Save Place
326 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This is a lovely bookstore specializing in regional history, architecture, arts and antique prints. The section on the civil war and Savannah history was impressive. The staff was knowledgeable and made great recommendations. I picked up 2 books:...
Save Place
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
Save Place
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
Save Place
Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is regularly voted among the most walkable U.S. cities, and for good reason—the streets are laid out in an easy-to-navigate grid with scenic squares scattered throughout to serve as landmarks. A great way to see the city is to take a...
Save Place
200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of...
Save Place
123 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While you'll be spoiled for options for a stay in Savannah, with everything from well-known chain hotels to charming boutique B&Bs, one hotel you definitely should consider is the historic Marshall House at 123 East Broughton Street in the heart...
Save Place
23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This restaurant came highly recommended by the locals and certainly lived up to the advanced publicity. Good cocktails, attentive service, interesting menu and great antebellum ambiance. A wonderful dining experience. Try the crab stuffed grouper....
Save Place
Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the 24 beautiful squares gracing historical Savannah where musicians can often be found. This one was playing the saxophone beautifully. These squares make any walk in this eminently walkable city even more delightful. Each one is calm,...
Save Place
24 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
24e Design Company definitely should be on the list if you're in the market for home goods with a distinctly contemporary Southern flair. You'll find an eclectic mix: high-quality bedroom sets, unique light fixtures, furniture with clean lines,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever