Collected by Kathleen Pepera
36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in...
Drayton St & W Gaston Street, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While there are many fun places for a leisurely stroll in Savannah, which is regularly named the country's most walkable city, Forsyth Park, about two and a half miles from the historic downtown district, is one of the best. Originally named...
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of...
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious...
212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Leopold's Ice Cream shop is a great place for a tasty treat on a hot summer day in Savannah. Grab yourself a scoop and head to one of the town's many historic squares to rest on a shady bench and do some people watching.
24 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
24e Design Company definitely should be on the list if you're in the market for home goods with a distinctly contemporary Southern flair. You'll find an eclectic mix: high-quality bedroom sets, unique light fixtures, furniture with clean lines,...
23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This restaurant came highly recommended by the locals and certainly lived up to the advanced publicity. Good cocktails, attentive service, interesting menu and great antebellum ambiance. A wonderful dining experience. Try the crab stuffed grouper....
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Local 11ten focuses on simple yet delicious meals and in a fabulous setting. The Old Savannah Bank building provides the perfect historic setting for this modernly restored restaurant. Lounge-like outdoor seating, ambient lighting, community...
222 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the most unusual places to shop for groceries in Savannah's historic downtown is the one-of-a-kind Parker's Market Urban Gourmet at 222 Drayton Street. This gas station has been transformed into one of the finest gourmet food stores you'll...
234 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The complete opposite of corporate coffee culture, the Gallery has an eclectic mix of thrift store furniture, local art and restrooms wallpapered in post cards. The pastries were delicious, the coffee and tea selection impressive and the service...
326 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This is a lovely bookstore specializing in regional history, architecture, arts and antique prints. The section on the civil war and Savannah history was impressive. The staff was knowledgeable and made great recommendations. I picked up 2 books:...
401 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
If a store can be romantic, One Fish Two Fish at 401 Whitaker Street in Savannah's historic downtown is just that. A perfect place to shop alone or with your significant other, this eclectic store offers something for everyone: luscious body...
234 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Old Town Trolley Tours is the best way to go when you want to explore Savannah. You don't have to worry about driving or parking. The guides make the experience fun and they are very knowledgeable about the city.
10 E Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I walked in the Juliette Gordon Low House and saw a sign that read, I can’t wait to be a dancing machine Be the best picture taker ever Be a spy on a mission Be a hula hooping queen Be a Girl Scout I knew there was a reason I was a Girl Scout…yet...
102 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Off of East Broad Street you'll find Savannah's most authentic alfreco dining experience. This farm-to-table restaurant uses seasonal ingredients to create classic local favorites with the conscientious diner in mind. From fish caught in nearby...
