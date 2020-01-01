Satorini
Collected by VT
List View
Map View
Save Place
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Save Place
Fira, Θήρα 847 00, Greece
Santorini, Greece is an unquestionably beautiful island, but you can take the island experience up a notch, from beautiful to breathtaking, by hiking the ancient footpath from Thira to Oia. Start just before sunrise and meander the ancient dirt...
Save Place
Located next to Emporio village, Perissa Beach and Kamari are divided by Messavouno Mountain. Perissa's black sand is attributed to several volcanic eruptions, giving it an unusual appearance compared to other beaches in Greece.
Save Place
Thera 847 00, Greece
When walking through Fira, there's an endless chain of restaurants. Being a first time visitor to this popular area in Santorini, it's very difficult to pick the best one. However, a place called Argo Restaurant was recommended by a friend who has...
Save Place
Agiou Mina, Thira 847 00, Greece
Housed in a former seaman's house in Fira, atop the cliffs overlooking the caldera, Archipelagos is consistently cited as one of the best dining options in Santorini. The view is stunning and you'll also get a chance to sample some of the best...
Save Place
Thera 847 00, Greece
Santorini should be experience by "Donkey". The sense of the Donkey wanting to either walking off the cliff or run over walking humans is so funny. Yet, so freaking scary. During the ride my donkey was moving quite fast up the stairs, the reason...
Save Place
Thera 847 00, Greece
Being in Santorini was like a dream come true. The breathtaking views were like none other I had ever seen. The white buildings against the beautiful blue sea. I spotted these two dogs and thought to myself, "Wow! What a life. What I wouldn't give...
Save Place
OIA, Santorini, Thira 847 02, Greece
Put on some comfortable shoes and get a serious leg workout on the 350 steps that connect the cliffside town of Oia to the port at the base of Amoudi Bay. Visitors can grab a drink or calamari at one of the tavernas while watching fishing boats...
Save Place
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Save Place
m.Mpotsari 6, Οία 847 02, Greece
For one of the best views and best meals in Santorini, try Red Bicycle. Located at the tip of Oia on the northern part of the island, the restaurant is housed in a 19th-century Santorini mansion with a 180-degree view of the famed sunset and the...
Save Place
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Save Place
Imerovigli 847 00, Greece
The table on this terrace in Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece looks like the ideal place for a nice Greek meal. Some nice white Santorini wine, a Greek Salad, maybe a freshly grilled sea bass. And the view out to the rest of the island of Santorini...
Save Place
Red Beach, located near the ancient village of Akrotiri, is one of the most beautiful beaches in Santorini. Massive red and black volcanic cliffs rise above the water. The water is crisp and cold, a clear shade of green-blue. The beach is very...
Save Place
The village of Fira clings to the side of a cliff overlooking the Santorini caldera in the southern Aegean Sea. If you arrive by ship, you’ll likely be conveyed up to town by funicular, or on a donkey, unless your cardiovascular prowess can take...
Save Place
Agiou Athanasiou, Thira 847 00, Greece
During the months I spent living in a hostel on Santorini island, I returned to Tsipouradiko time and time again, usually with a new group of hostel guests. The owner/server got to know my name, although he barely spoke English. But he always knew...
Save Place
Everyone goes to Santorini for the famous sunset in Oia. However, the moonlight at the black sand beach in Kamari is worth going as well. Plus, along the beach are shops, bars and restaurants one after another. Most of them are outdoor, so you can...
Save Place
Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
Save Place
Oia 847 02, Greece
At the northern edge of Oia lies a pool lounge overlooking the Aegean Sea – a peaceful place to stay while cruise crowds storm the town in the afternoon. The pool is open to the public and makes money off the purchase of snacks and drinks from...
Save Place
Πύργος Σαντορινη, Santorini 847 00, Greece
Pyrgos is a fun traditional village to visit in the center of the Santorini island if you don't mind climbing sinding stairs stairs to the top of the hill. A beautiful, airy church will greet you at the top with breath-taking, panoramic views of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever