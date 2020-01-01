Sapporo
Collected by Tina Lim , AFAR Local Expert
Known for its beer, which is available all over the world, as well as the being the land of miso ramen, Sapporo is a place to find some unique experiences, whether you're in town for business or pleasure.
7 Chome Odorinishi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0042, Japan
One of the highlights we wanted to see in Sapporo was the White Illumination event in Sapporo in the winter. Odori Park, which is a whole12-block stretch of park that serves as a central landmark of Sapporo, is lit up using thousands of light...
2-chōme-11-36 Miyanosawa 2 Jō, Nishi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 063-0052, Japan
I love chocolate factories. When I was a kid, I used to watch musical entitled Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. I also visited a local chocolate factory as part of a school field trip and I remember warm sweet smell of chocolates and us...
Japan, 〒064-0805 Hokkaidō, Sapporo-shi, Chūō-ku, Minami 5 Jōnishi, 3 Chome, 南５条西３丁目
Enter Ramen Alley near Susukino station and shoulder up to the counter at Aji No Karyu. This small shop seats about 20 and serves up Sapporo-style miso ramen, distinct for the addition of a large slice of butter combined with the thin slices of ...
Japan, 〒060-8703 Hokkaido, Sapporo, Chūō-ku, Ōdōrinishi, 12-chōme, 第3合同庁舎内
Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, doesn't appeal as a place to visit for a peaceful and relaxing time. Sure enough, the fifth largest city in Japan was bustling when I got there. So in order to photograph scenes of tranquility, I got up early one...
9-chōme-2-10 Kita 7 Jōhigashi, Higashi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 065-0007, Japan
One of the popular dishes that originated in Hokkaido is the Jingisukan, which is lamb bbq or mutton bbq. Instead of the usual open grill on charcoal used in western barbeques, the Japanese use a non-smoke pan like the one in the photo, sometimes...
1274 Miyanomori, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 064-0958, Japan
Coming from a tropical country, it was interesting for me to explore the unfamiliar world of winter sports in one of the actual Olympic sites. Mt. Okura was one of the venues for the 1972 Olympics and home to ski jumping events. Today, it holds an...
1-chōme-2-1 Kashiwadaiminami, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-8765, Japan
This may look like a typical outlet mall in the US, but this photo of a mini food truck was actually taken in Chitose, near the international airport in Sapporo, Japan. Most of the shops are actually Western brands and thus the look of the US...
Bibi, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-0012, Japan
It's quite a surprise to see a working chocolate factory in an airport, and Chitose Airport in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, has one: the Royce' Chocolate World. You can view the process from finish to end along the stretch of the terminal. They have...
Bibi, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-0012, Japan
Curious at the clear tube of yellow balls that looked like a can of tennis balls, I had to get one of these interesting Hokkaido desserts. I was on my way back home, and was at the Chitose Airport when I saw this in one of the refrigerated...
2 Chome Kita 5 Jonishi, Chuo, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0005, Japan
Sapporo JR Station is the central railway station of the city of Sapporo. We stayed in a hotel near this area, so it was really convenient. JR Tower sits at the top of the station, which houses one of the best observation decks to see Sapporo at...
Japan, 〒060-0062 Hokkaido, Sapporo, Chūō-ku, Minami 2 Jōnishi, 5-chōme, 南2・3条西1～7丁目
I love going to shopping streets around the world and in Sapporo, they have Tanukikoji Shopping Arcade, which is a ten block stretch of covered pedestrian passageway surrounded by stores, restaurants, clubs, amusement centers and even a capsule...
Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan
As we drove past one of the streets of Sapporo, red light flashed, and we stopped at an intersection. I was panning my camera and suddenly stopped when I saw this interesting looking window. I was trying to figure out what they were from afar, but...
