Sao Paulo
Collected by sonja
Praça da Sé - Sé, São Paulo - SP, 01001-000, Brazil
Once in awhile, there are moments while traveling when I know I am in the right place at the right time. One of these moments was when I walked into Catedral da Sé de São Paulo. The grandeur of the cathedral was impressive in its own right, but I...
Vila Madalena, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, 03178-200, Brazil
Sao Paulo is a massive, business hub of South America and not the greatest place to visit. It's full of great food, but not much in the way of culture or beauty. But there is a funky oasis in the middle of this skyrise city in the artsy...
Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil
Designed by Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx, this expansive park was meant to be an improvement to Central Park in New York City. Home to an impressive amphitheater, museums, water bodies, and lots of paths with some impressive landscaping,...
Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
São Paulo has a thriving culture scene that can be seen in its museums, craft fairs, graffitti, and artsy shops. If you spend a Sunday there, be sure to head over to São Paulo's main avenue, Avenida Paulista, for a three-part cultural experience....
Praça Benedito Calixto - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05413, Brazil
Anyone who has been to Brazil knows that the country has fantastic open-air markets, known as feiras in Portuguese. They often feature a combination of handicrafts, antiques, live music, dancing, and street food. The market on Saturdays at...
I love exploring the markets in São Paulo. There are many, some big and some small, but my latest discovery is the big one on Sundays in Praça da República in the center of the city, very close to the famous Italian and Copan buildings. This...
After hearing so much about the huge Municipal Market in downtown Sao Paulo, I was excited to visit a slightly smaller version in Lapa, one of Sao Paulo's central districts. I wanted to see not just the array of food but also Brazilians going...
R. Cantareira, 306 - Centro, São Paulo - SP, 01103-200, Brazil
Go to the Mercado Municipal in Sao Paulo for all your gourmet needs. The market has everything from fresh vegetables to homemade candies. I decided to go for a mortadella sandwich from Bar do Mane. The locals seem to have a soft-spot for the...
Viaduto Nove de Julho, 193 - Centro Histórico de São Paulo, São Paulo - SP, 01050-060, Brazil
Estadao is situated in downtown Sao Paulo. They serve up an incredibly delicious roast pork sandwich: crisp skin on the outside, succulent meat on the inside, all piled onto a fresh-baked roll. A newspaper used to be headquartered nearby and so...
R. Pará, 36 - Consolação, São Paulo - SP, 01243-020, Brazil
“Ici resembles a cozy Parisian brasserie with its painted tin ceiling, tiled floor, and red banquettes. I especially like the magret of duck and steak tartare with shoestring fries.” —Arthur Casas Rua Pará 36 55/11-3257-4064. This appeared in the...
Rua Haddock Lobo, 1738 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01415-000, Brazil
Ordering something local, often something you have never heard of or cannot pronounce, is one of the best ways to get to know a new culture. While Sao Paulo doesn't ooze with culture, it does boast an incredible food scene. One of the more notable...
