São Paulo

Collected by Laarni
São Paulo Museum of Art

Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
São Paulo has a thriving culture scene that can be seen in its museums, craft fairs, graffitti, and artsy shops. If you spend a Sunday there, be sure to head over to São Paulo's main avenue, Avenida Paulista, for a three-part cultural experience....
Parque Trianon

Rua Peixoto Gomide, 949 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01409-001, Brazil
Many things surprised me about São Paulo, Brasil: The city was much larger than I imagined it to be - ranked in the top five largest metropolitan areas in the world; disparity between the rich and the poor could be seen within the same city block...
Avenida Paulista

Paraíso, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, 01419-001, Brazil
Sometimes in SP it's a matter of just looking to the tops of these very tall buildings to see some remnant of the past or some architect's incredible whim.
São Paulo Cathedral

Praça da Sé - Sé, São Paulo - SP, 01001-000, Brazil
Once in awhile, there are moments while traveling when I know I am in the right place at the right time. One of these moments was when I walked into Catedral da Sé de São Paulo. The grandeur of the cathedral was impressive in its own right, but I...
Parque Ibirapuera

Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil
Designed by Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx, this expansive park was meant to be an improvement to Central Park in New York City. Home to an impressive amphitheater, museums, water bodies, and lots of paths with some impressive landscaping,...
Kintaro

R. Thomaz Gonzaga, 57 - Liberdade, São Paulo - SP, 01506-020, Brazil
Making connections with locals abroad can enhance your travel experience to another level. Not knowing much about Sao Paulo seemed like a disadvantage at first, but then I thought it would be exciting to discover the city on my own. The only...
Ekoa Café - Vila Madalena

R. Fradique Coutinho, 914 - Vila Madalena, São Paulo - SP, 05416-001, Brazil
One of the wonderful things I found in São Paulo was a culture of sustainability that appeared to be more forward-thinking than many other cities around the world. Meeting with friends at the Ekoa Café, I listened to several of them discuss their...
Bar e Lanches Estadão

Viaduto Nove de Julho, 193 - Centro Histórico de São Paulo, São Paulo - SP, 01050-060, Brazil
Estadao is situated in downtown Sao Paulo. They serve up an incredibly delicious roast pork sandwich: crisp skin on the outside, succulent meat on the inside, all piled onto a fresh-baked roll. A newspaper used to be headquartered nearby and so...
