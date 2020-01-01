Santorini
Collected by Sergio Marcelo Myszkin
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
m.Mpotsari 6, Οία 847 02, Greece
For one of the best views and best meals in Santorini, try Red Bicycle. Located at the tip of Oia on the northern part of the island, the restaurant is housed in a 19th-century Santorini mansion with a 180-degree view of the famed sunset and the...
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Exo Gonia 847 00, Greece
Yes, Vegas would do the trick, but a 12 days hopping between the Greek islands of Santorini, Folegandros, and Sifnos will be a matrimonial send-off you’ll actually want to remember. Cannonball into clear coves reachable only by boat, and party...
Oia 847 02, Greece
Imagine sitting in your own private jacuzzi sipping Greek wine, while the shops, restaurants, and homes in the village of Oia are bustling with people and lit with their warm glows. It is from the balcony of the Endless Blue Suite at Aspaki Hotel...
Oia 847 02, Greece
If you seek total, indulgent, guilt-inducing relaxation set in one of most spectacular places on earth, try the Atrina Traditional Houses in Oia, Santorini. I loved every minute of it. A complex of traditional Santorini "cave" houses built...
Red Beach, located near the ancient village of Akrotiri, is one of the most beautiful beaches in Santorini. Massive red and black volcanic cliffs rise above the water. The water is crisp and cold, a clear shade of green-blue. The beach is very...
