Santiago, Chile
Collected by Larry Quek
Loreto 324, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Don't judge a restaurant by its facade. Located in a gritty area of Bellavista (start of Patronato, garment district), Vietnam Discovery looks more like a takeout joint than a restaurant. Enter inside to another world. The restaurant opens up with...
Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The menu here has a Spanish influence (the owners met in Barcelona), with dishes such as patatas bravas and crema catalana. The look is both chic and rustic: brick walls, leather studded sofas, and two patios for alfresco dining. This appeared in...
Antonia López de Bello 118, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
White Rabbit has caused a clamor among Santiago foodies for its stripped-down approach to good, wholesome food. Using all organic ingredients on a short but sweet menu, this is the kind of food that your soul craves. Mac n' cheese with black...
Santo Domingo 689, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Fernando Márquez de La Plata 0192, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Pablo Neruda was an eccentric romantic, writing love poems that infallibly give goosebumps and lend a new meaning to passion. In 1951, Neruda bought La Chascona in the Bellavista neighborhood for his lover, Matilde Urrutia. Today, the house (in...
Constitución 172, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
There's no sign on this white facade but the thumping house music is a clear giveaway. Etniko, a mainstay on the nightlife scene in Santiago, is all about tasty sushi and sashimi combined with beautiful people and potent cocktails. Inside, a DJ...
This craft store is a treasure trove for those looking for unique pieces made by artisans from different regions of Chile, many with a contemporary flare. The store has a wide array of ceramic crockery, hand-carved wooden bowls from the south,...
Santiago, Providencia, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Argentine fashion label, Lupe, was much-awaited by Santiago fashionistas with its arrival in Barrio Italia, bringing hip, sleek fashion to the other side of the Andes. With a laid-back but polished look of urban cool, the seasonal collections...
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Chilean designer Carlos Perez got his start making shirts nearly three decades ago and still has a cult following at this Atelier on the shady street in Barrio Lastarria. Beautifully sewn men's shirts and a limited amount of women's apparel...
Av. Italia 1693, Santiago, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Barrio Italia is full of antiques and furniture dealers. Taller Sofia has a hodge podge of vintage furniture and home decor ranging from porcelain teapots to scales, wooden hutches, and other forgotten treasures. Go with patience and a good eye as...
Growing up in New York, I remember the graffiti on the street and subways, but the city's so cleaned up now that the only graffiti you might see is in the museum. But lo and behold, Santiago has its own hip, colorful neighborhood known for its...
