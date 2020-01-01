santiago
Collected by Sally Walton
Santiago, Providencia, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Argentine fashion label, Lupe, was much-awaited by Santiago fashionistas with its arrival in Barrio Italia, bringing hip, sleek fashion to the other side of the Andes. With a laid-back but polished look of urban cool, the seasonal collections...
Av. Italia 1693, Santiago, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Barrio Italia is full of antiques and furniture dealers. Taller Sofia has a hodge podge of vintage furniture and home decor ranging from porcelain teapots to scales, wooden hutches, and other forgotten treasures. Go with patience and a good eye as...
Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The menu here has a Spanish influence (the owners met in Barcelona), with dishes such as patatas bravas and crema catalana. The look is both chic and rustic: brick walls, leather studded sofas, and two patios for alfresco dining. This appeared in...
Avenida Italia, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
With a nod to the neighborhood’s tradition of carpentry, this furniture store sells chairs, tables, bowls, and wall hooks made of Chilean lenga wood, crafted with clean, modern lines and smooth finishes. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
José Manuel Infante 1208, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Die Ecke is a contemporary art gallery born in 2005 by the architect Paul Birke who converted a former "almacen" (provisions store), into the current gallery on the corner of José Manuel Infante. In fact, the name means "corner" in German and the...
Av. Italia 1634, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Xoco understands cocoa essentialists, the passionate ones who only ever order chocolate at the ice cream parlor. Now with two branches in the up-and-coming of Barrio Italia neighborhood, this “chocolate bar” (get it?) takes aim at addicts: the...
