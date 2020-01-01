Santiago
Collected by Camila Lordelo
Growing up in New York, I remember the graffiti on the street and subways, but the city's so cleaned up now that the only graffiti you might see is in the museum. But lo and behold, Santiago has its own hip, colorful neighborhood known for its...
Compañía de Jesús 2858, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Today in Chile there are nearly 150 breweries in the country, ranging from garage to sophisticated operations. The necessary starting point to go on a tour of the beers in Chile is at Cervercería Nacional. This tiny brick-walled bar, in the...
In 1998, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in England at The London Clinic. A month later, satirical, left-leaning newspaper The Clinic was born. The newspaper’s namesake bar in the Lastarria area, housed in a gorgeous Baroque...
Av. Providencia 2348, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chileans love "completos," hot dogs with the works. Hogs took this concept and made it gourmet. Think hot dogs made with venison, lamb, pure frank, even rabbit. Then top it with items like caramelized onions, blue cheese, avocado, barbeque sauce,...
Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The menu here has a Spanish influence (the owners met in Barcelona), with dishes such as patatas bravas and crema catalana. The look is both chic and rustic: brick walls, leather studded sofas, and two patios for alfresco dining. This appeared in...
Bandera 347, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Every day 2,000 empanadas are freshly made at this historic food landmark on the corner of Bandera and Huérfanos in El Centro. Santiaguinos pop in for a gooey fried cheese empanada slathered in hot chili sauce, piping hot. Stand in at the counter...
Fernando Márquez de La Plata 0192, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Pablo Neruda was an eccentric romantic, writing love poems that infallibly give goosebumps and lend a new meaning to passion. In 1951, Neruda bought La Chascona in the Bellavista neighborhood for his lover, Matilde Urrutia. Today, the house (in...
Parque Metropolitano de Calle - Dominica, Recoleta, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Floating over 2,500 feet above Santiago is the gleaming white statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción atop Cerro San Cristóbal, St. Christopher's Hill—the highest point in the capital that is not the Andes. One of the most fun, and...
Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Londoner Tony Hornecker has developed one of the most unique spaces in Santiago to hang out and sip cocktails (and eat something tasty if you fancy). Located in hip Barrio Italia, in an old factory, the place feels like a bar meets restaurant...
Providencia, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
This beautiful fountain in Santiago is nestled in a long park in Providencia that follows the Mapocho River with views of towering San Cristóbal hill. It touts a sophisticated timing system to create a series of elegant arcs with water. At night,...
Av. Italia 1634, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Xoco understands cocoa essentialists, the passionate ones who only ever order chocolate at the ice cream parlor. Now with two branches in the up-and-coming of Barrio Italia neighborhood, this “chocolate bar” (get it?) takes aim at addicts: the...
