Santa Fe
Collected by Maddie Ridpath
1050 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This unassuming adobe house in Santa Fe is home to one of the world's 'top ten places' to drink chocolate. (Seriously. It ranks up there with anything in Europe or South America.) Walk the few blocks from the city's central Plaza, open the door...
333 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
High-elevation baking might not always (ahem) rise to the occasion...but at Clafoutis, the French family that owns and cooks at this bakery/restaurant has acclimated perfectly to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. While it might be hard to tear...
101 W Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Part of the Inn of the Governors, the rustic, casual, saloon-style vibes of Del Charro beckon one to relax and stay awhile. Try the signature house margarita (a mere $6.50), though the fancier, classic Silvercoin Margarita (a mix of Don Eduardo...
100 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Head up to the fifth floor of the bustling, popular La Fonda Hotel for stellar sunset views of city and distant mountains. Arrive early to beat the crowds and settle in. Relax with the signature margarita called the Bell Ringer, makes the...
72 W Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
It's all about creative, contemporary tapas and small plates at the small, popular storefront of La Boca. Find a relaxed mix of locals and tourists and watch chef James Campbell Caruso work his magic on the kale salad, gazpacho and the delicious...
905 Alarid St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Located in the Railyard District, the friendly and efficient La Choza (Spanish for “the shed") doles out traditional New Mexican fare. Start with the satisfying posole (a hominy). Try the stuffed sopapillas with an earthy red chile, and classic...
132 W Water St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The outdoor cantina upstairs at the famed Coyote Cafemakes a perfect spot to perch andenjoy a bird's-eye view of the bustle of the Santa Fe streets. Trythe Lava Lamp cocktail, a more-delicious-than-it-soundsblend of draft beer and a frozen...
319 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Check out the rocking, hip and popular Cowgirl, a melding of Texas BBQ and New Mexico flavors and Old West style. Early evening, there's happy hour including cheap, tasty margaritas. At night, patrons kick up their heels to live music. There's a...
821 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
How can you *not* love a place with more than 150 kinds of tea? Tucked away on arty Canyon Road, this little tea (and coffee) house is a treasure for weary walkers - the perfect spot to sit down with a book and a pot of Assam and step out of...
53 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Located on the historic Plaza, this venerable well-curated mainstay gallery-shop (est. 1984) run by Navajo trader Jed Foutz showcases historic and contemporary Native American wares, including an impressive selection of colorful,...
202 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This newly opened store, a pared-down collection of Scott Corey's large Santa Fe Vintage (on the outskirts of town), is "the" place to shop for amazing vintage pieces like flannels, jean jackets, gold-rimmed aviators and African indigo Mali cloth...
662 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Just outside the historic La Fonda Hotel, John Rippel U.S.A. has been open for 45 years, and it gets no more Southwestern than his handcrafted sterling silver belt buckles, jewelry (in the textbook variety of rings, earrings, bracelets) dressed in...
217 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Located in downtown Santa Fe, this perfectlysized museum is dedicated to the artistic life of Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986) andhouses the single largestcollection of the artist's work in the world. Rotating exhibits often include O'Keeffe's iconic...
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
1607 Paseo De Peralta #10, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A new Santa Fe tradition has emerged, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown, held at the Farmers Market Pavilion. In 2014, the Second Street Brewery burger titled Original Alien Burger reigned topped with a blue corn chile relleno with pepper...
A bit of a dive a mile and a half from Santa Fe’s tourist center, Maria’s has been a local favorite since 1952. The food is straightforward and delicious, but the place is at least as beloved for its margaritas—an eight-page menu lists more than...
4 Banana Ln, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
Just 12 miles north of Santa Fe, this picturesque spot is perfect for table-side, made-to-order guacamole and a cold margarita (or two) on a spacious, relaxed scenic patio full of flowers and stunning high-desert mountain views. You might not want...
100 Bien Mur Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, USA
Bien Mur Indian Market Center in Sandia Pueblo is an excellent spot to buy a wide range of turquoise jewelry (from Hopi, Navajo, Santo Domingo, and Zuni tribes), handmade Native American rugs, Pendleton blankets, and sand paintings. Not to worry,...
8400 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, USA
Experience the tasting room of Gruet Winery, founded by Gilbert Gruet, whose family originally hailed from the Champagne region of France. The stately winery is a perfect venue for serious sipping of the label's sparkling wines (popular in both...
30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, USA
The Sandía Mountains rise to over 10,000 feet behind Albuquerque. From the top, the view over New Mexico is unparalleled: on a clear day, your eyes can take in eleven thousand square miles--almost one-tenth of the state! The quickest way up is the...
