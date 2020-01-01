Santa Fe
Collected by Rose Ode
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Did you know… turquoise is created by the pressure of millennia on copper, aluminum, and iron deposited by rain where water is scarce? The more copper, the bluer the stone. Turquoise, Water, Sky tells the story of turquoise, how it is formed,...
1050 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This unassuming adobe house in Santa Fe is home to one of the world's 'top ten places' to drink chocolate. (Seriously. It ranks up there with anything in Europe or South America.) Walk the few blocks from the city's central Plaza, open the door...
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
113 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A local institution, situated since 1953 in a 1692 adobe hacienda with brightly colored walls and a pretty courtyard, the Shed is deservedly famous for its smoky chile, just-hefty-enough blue corn tortillas, and classic recipes. Its sister...
Driving is best described as poetic on this 56-mile day trip from Santa Fe to Taos. The High Road takes you through El Santuario, in the Spanish village of Chimayo — a small adobe chapel where people gather for mass and scoop up “Holy Dirt” with...
217 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Located in downtown Santa Fe, this perfectlysized museum is dedicated to the artistic life of Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986) andhouses the single largestcollection of the artist's work in the world. Rotating exhibits often include O'Keeffe's iconic...
202 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This newly opened store, a pared-down collection of Scott Corey's large Santa Fe Vintage (on the outskirts of town), is "the" place to shop for amazing vintage pieces like flannels, jean jackets, gold-rimmed aviators and African indigo Mali cloth...
1606 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The work exhibited in this progressive and edgy nonprofit space is a far cry from the art in the galleries along Canyon Road. SITE Santa Fe, which opened in 1995, hosts provocative biennials as well as a wealth of multimedia...
231 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Since 1983, Santacafé has been a culinary destination for the chic lunch set (Tom Ford is a fan). Opt, as they do, for eclectic "classics" like crispy calamari with four-chile lime dipping sauce, shrimp and spinach dumplings with...
1607 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Don't miss strolling around the impressive Santa Fe Farmers' Market with its glorious abundance of beautiful and colorful produce, artisanal soaps, flowers, cheese, grass-fed meats and of course, peppers for miles—both electric-green and bright...
132 W Water St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The outdoor cantina upstairs at the famed Coyote Cafemakes a perfect spot to perch andenjoy a bird's-eye view of the bustle of the Santa Fe streets. Trythe Lava Lamp cocktail, a more-delicious-than-it-soundsblend of draft beer and a frozen...
320 Aztec St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A massive Western emporium and vintage store which houses an array of cowboy boots and skirts, pottery, and vintage Indian and Mexican jewelry and secondhand consignments of books, clothes and costume pieces. Certainly nothing is cheap here but...
