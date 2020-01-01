Santa Fe
Collected by Joan Yokom
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
A bit of a dive a mile and a half from Santa Fe’s tourist center, Maria’s has been a local favorite since 1952. The food is straightforward and delicious, but the place is at least as beloved for its margaritas—an eight-page menu lists more than...
113 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A local institution, situated since 1953 in a 1692 adobe hacienda with brightly colored walls and a pretty courtyard, the Shed is deservedly famous for its smoky chile, just-hefty-enough blue corn tortillas, and classic recipes. Its sister...
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Did you know… turquoise is created by the pressure of millennia on copper, aluminum, and iron deposited by rain where water is scarce? The more copper, the bluer the stone. Turquoise, Water, Sky tells the story of turquoise, how it is formed,...
1301 Alta Vista St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
The New Mexico Capitol Art Collection is a surprising find: an extensive art collection focusing on nearly 600 New Mexican and Southwestern artists, housed in the State Capitol Complex. This awesome assemblage incorporates paintings, photography,...
San Ildefonso Pueblo, NM 87506, USA
La Capilla de la Familia Sagrada sits at the base of Black Mesa, a sacred mountain on the San Ildefonso Pueblo reservation. It is one of the most photographed buildings in New Mexico. The little adobe chapel, against the backdrop of the Sangre de...
Espanola, NM, NM, USA
Up a dirt road that feels more like someone's private driveway, past the village cemetery with its handmade crosses framed against a dusty hillside, the Penitente Morada in Abiquiu sits crouched on the earth, a wonderful secret, discreet against...
21120 US-84, Abiquiu, NM 87510, USA
Located 60 miles from Santa Fe, artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s home and studio in Abiquiu is magnificently available just the way she left it. You can almost channel her ghost. Anybody with appreciation for amazing restoration,...
Driving is best described as poetic on this 56-mile day trip from Santa Fe to Taos. The High Road takes you through El Santuario, in the Spanish village of Chimayo — a small adobe chapel where people gather for mass and scoop up “Holy Dirt” with...
1606 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The work exhibited in this progressive and edgy nonprofit space is a far cry from the art in the galleries along Canyon Road. SITE Santa Fe, which opened in 1995, hosts provocative biennials as well as a wealth of multimedia...
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Your stay in Santa Fe is not complete until you've visited the serene 20-acre Ten Thousand Waves. Though nestled in the high hills among Santa Fe's piñons and junipers, the wooden walkways and lanterns will make you feel as close to...
New Mexico has the reputation for 364 days of sunshine every year. But occasionally it snows a lot, blanketing and softening the rocky scenery New Mexico is so famous for. Ghost Ranch is a conference center about 50 miles northwest of Santa Fe,...
333 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
High-elevation baking might not always (ahem) rise to the occasion...but at Clafoutis, the French family that owns and cooks at this bakery/restaurant has acclimated perfectly to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. While it might be hard to tear...
211 W San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
My first experience at the Lensic was a free HBO and Santa Fe Independent Film Festival sponsored screening of the excellent documentary film "Casting By". About the unheralded role casting directors play in the creation of film and television, I...
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA
I’m not sure at what age humans develop the skill to stand still and appreciate scenery, but based on a scientific survey of kids who live in my house, it’s not age seven. (On a trip to the Canadian Rockies, as my wife and I snapped photos of the...
905 Alarid St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Located in the Railyard District, the friendly and efficient La Choza (Spanish for “the shed") doles out traditional New Mexican fare. Start with the satisfying posole (a hominy). Try the stuffed sopapillas with an earthy red chile, and classic...
Tent Rocks, New Mexico 87025, USA
Forty miles southwest of Santa Fe, you find the awesome, magical Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, a series of mind-blowing, conical sandstone formations that resemble indented ocean waves. Chose from one of two trails—one on ground...
1550 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Walking into Shane Brown's San Francisco showroom of vintage collectibles and antiques is like being transported into a magical movie set scene. It's whimsical, spacious and inspiring. I was hoping I could hide in one of the antique trunks and...
